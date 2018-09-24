BuzzFeed News

Kanye West And Saint Threw The First Pitch At A Chicago White Sox Game Over The Weekend

Dadye for the win.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on September 24, 2018, at 10:19 a.m. ET

Kanye West and his 2-year-old son Saint threw out the first pitch at Sunday's Chicago White Sox game vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Homecoming. Cc: @kanyewest
Chicago White Sox @whitesox

Homecoming. Cc: @kanyewest

The rapper and his son reportedly walked out to the mound while his song "Homecoming" played in the background.

Saint through the ball first and his pitch was pretty impressive for a toddler.

David Banks / Getty Images

Kanye then followed his son with a pitch of his own.

David Banks / Getty Images

Kanye posted a photo of Saint throwing out the ball with the caption "Happy Sunday."

And he also posted a picture of his late mother, Donda West, throwing out a pitch at a White Sox game. "Same field," he captioned the photo.

The event follows news from West that he plans on moving back to Chicago, the city he originally hails from.

At a recent event in Chicago with Chance the Rapper, Kanye said, "I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again."

Kanye West says he's moved back to Chicago and is never leaving again 😳
808s &amp; Car Shakes @808snCarShakess

Kanye West says he’s moved back to Chicago and is never leaving again 😳

