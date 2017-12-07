“Jane The Virgin” Star Justin Baldoni Says He Was Sexually Harassed By A Hollywood Producer

“I remember the way he did it, using his power and what he does and who he knows as a way to make me feel less than,” Baldoni told Glamour magazine.

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni has revealed he was sexually harassed by a Hollywood producer when he was a new actor in the industry, describing the incident as part of a system "broken" by sexual misconduct.

Baldoni, 33, made the revelation in an interview with Glamour magazine at the 2017 TEDWomen conference in New Orleans, where he delivered a talk entitled "Why I'm done trying to be 'man enough.'"

The actor told the magazine that when he was around 21 he was propositioned by a man in a hot tub who told him he was an influential and well-connected Hollywood producer.

"He slowly started to try to get me to take off my pants because I had my bathing suit on and he was naked," Baldoni said.

“And I remember the way he did it, using his power and what he does and who he knows as a way to make me feel less than,” Baldoni said. “Like I wasn’t going to be as successful as the other guys who’d been in the same hot tub with him, naked.”



The actor said he contemplated what to do for a "split second" before leaving.

"I could imagine how hard and painful that must be for a woman," he said. "I mean I was stronger and bigger than the guy, and [then there’s] the fact that no one is going to believe you if you’re a woman because your voice is already not heard."