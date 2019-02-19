Fox Isn’t Commenting On The Future Of Jussie Smollett’s Character On “Empire"

Representatives at 20th Century Fox TV are refusing to comment on recent reports that Jussie Smollett’s Empire character is being cut from scenes in upcoming episodes of the show as Chicago police continue to investigate whether he was attacked in the city last month.

Filming for Season 5 of the show is currently underway in Chicago. TMZ reports that Smollett was originally supposed to appear in nine scenes, one of which was to be “a big musical number,” in an upcoming episode. According to TMZ's production sources, five of those scenes have been cut, including the musical performance.

TMZ also reports that the most recent script has undergone a lot of changes to exclude Smollett from filming. The remaining scenes his character appears in will reportedly be ensemble scenes.

When reached by BuzzFeed News, Fox representatives said they had no comment on the report.

Previously, Fox has stood by Smollett in the wake of his ongoing case with the Chicago Police Department.

After two local Chicago news stations cited sources last week alleging that Smollett had staged the attack, 20th Century Fox and Fox — the studio and network behind Empire — issued a statement supporting the actor.