Jordan Peele Will Host The "Twilight Zone" Reboot On CBS All Access
The series will premiere in 2019.
Last year, CBS announced the network would be rebooting the classic TV series The Twilight Zone.
And now fans have even more reason to be excited: Jordan Peele is set to host the reboot.
The Academy Award–winning writer tweeted the link to a short promo for the series on Thursday, which features his voice alongside that of the show's original narrator and creator, Rod Sterling.
"Too many times this year it’s felt [like] we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said.
People had a ~lot~ of feelings about Peele's announcement.
And can't wait to see what Peele does with the reboot.
Here's to entering yet another dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity!
