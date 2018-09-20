BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jordan Peele Will Host The "Twilight Zone" Reboot On CBS All Access

Arts & Entertainment

Jordan Peele Will Host The "Twilight Zone" Reboot On CBS All Access

The series will premiere in 2019.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 20, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

Last year, CBS announced the network would be rebooting the classic TV series The Twilight Zone.

The sci-fi series originally aired five seasons on CBS from 1959 to 1964.
CBS

The sci-fi series originally aired five seasons on CBS from 1959 to 1964.

And now fans have even more reason to be excited: Jordan Peele is set to host the reboot.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will create the show along with Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films for CBS&#x27;s streaming service.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will create the show along with Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films for CBS's streaming service.

The Academy Award–winning writer tweeted the link to a short promo for the series on Thursday, which features his voice alongside that of the show's original narrator and creator, Rod Sterling.

📺🌀
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

📺🌀

Reply Retweet Favorite

The reboot will stream on CBS All Access sometime in 2019, but there currently isn't a set date. Production will reportedly begin this fall.

"Too many times this year it’s felt [like] we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences," Peele said.

&quot;Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,&quot; Peele added. &quot;I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.&quot;
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours," Peele added. "I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

People had a ~lot~ of feelings about Peele's announcement.

This has the potential to be tremendous. People forget how much The Twilight Zone was a form of social commentary. (I'm so glad Peele is putting his voice into the show, too!) https://t.co/HXSVa4lsiS
Patrick Klepek @patrickklepek

This has the potential to be tremendous. People forget how much The Twilight Zone was a form of social commentary. (I'm so glad Peele is putting his voice into the show, too!) https://t.co/HXSVa4lsiS

Reply Retweet Favorite
HOLY SHIT A TWILIGHT ZONE REBOOT IM SO SO SO SOOREADY !!!!!!! They should get William shatner to recreate the nightmare at 20,000 feet episode except it’s just him getting busted for having a liquid over 3 ounces in his carry-on https://t.co/fxQEj5TIsM
Christine Sydelko @csydelko

HOLY SHIT A TWILIGHT ZONE REBOOT IM SO SO SO SOOREADY !!!!!!! They should get William shatner to recreate the nightmare at 20,000 feet episode except it’s just him getting busted for having a liquid over 3 ounces in his carry-on https://t.co/fxQEj5TIsM

Reply Retweet Favorite
YESSSSSS. OMG YES. The (original) Twilight Zone was one of my absolute favorites...my mom got me hooked on it and it definitely bred my love for the weird, the horrific, the macabre, and social commentary in art. https://t.co/hQTUZbupFe
Patrice Caldwell @whimsicallyours

YESSSSSS. OMG YES. The (original) Twilight Zone was one of my absolute favorites...my mom got me hooked on it and it definitely bred my love for the weird, the horrific, the macabre, and social commentary in art. https://t.co/hQTUZbupFe

Reply Retweet Favorite

And can't wait to see what Peele does with the reboot.

The Twilight Zone, one of the best things to ever happen on TV, was about using sci-fi &amp; horror to talk about real world social issues. No sci-fi horror has done that better recently than @JordanPeele’s GET OUT. I can’t think of a better choice for a Twilight Zone of this moment.
Rob Sheridan 🔜 #NYCC @rob_sheridan

The Twilight Zone, one of the best things to ever happen on TV, was about using sci-fi &amp; horror to talk about real world social issues. No sci-fi horror has done that better recently than @JordanPeele’s GET OUT. I can’t think of a better choice for a Twilight Zone of this moment.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nobody embodies the perfect Rod Serling creator / performer combo like Jordan Peele. I’m more excited for this show than anything else on TV. https://t.co/271lFf88xC
Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

Nobody embodies the perfect Rod Serling creator / performer combo like Jordan Peele. I’m more excited for this show than anything else on TV. https://t.co/271lFf88xC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here's to entering yet another dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS / Via giphy.com

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT