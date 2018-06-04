Jon Stewart Defended Samantha Bee For Calling Ivanka Trump A “Feckless Cunt”

The following morning, Bee issued an apology to Trump and her viewers “for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night.”

“It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she said.

TBS also apologized for the comments in a statement. “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network said. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”