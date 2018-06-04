BuzzFeed News

Jon Stewart Defended Samantha Bee For Calling Ivanka Trump A “Feckless Cunt”

“They don’t give a shit about the word ‘cunt.’”

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on June 4, 2018, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Jon Stewart defended Samantha Bee after the Full Frontal host apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” last week.

Stewart, who was at San Francisco’s Clusterfest comedy festival Sunday, said during an audience Q&A, “They don’t give a shit about the word ‘cunt,’” talking about the Trump administration.

“That is probably, he says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing,” Stewart said specifically about Donald Trump.

Bee came under fire when she used her talk show to call out Ivanka Trump last week, saying, "Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless cunt!”

Samantha Bee to @IvankaTrump on Full Frontal tonight: "Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless cunt!"
Samantha Bee to @IvankaTrump on Full Frontal tonight: "Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices you feckless cunt!"

The following morning, Bee issued an apology to Trump and her viewers “for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night.”

“It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she said.

TBS also apologized for the comments in a statement. “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network said. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

The former Daily Show host said right-wing conservatives’ reaction to Bee’s comments are a double standard, according to the Daily Beast.

“Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said there’s nothing people can do to “make them give up this ‘We’re the real victims’ game,” referring to the right. “It’s a game, it’s a strategy, and it’s working.”

