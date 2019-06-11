Jon Stewart Ripped Members Of Congress For Not Sitting Through A Hearing About 9/11 First Responder Benefits

Comedian and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart called Congress “shameful” in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, noting that many lawmakers didn't sit through a hearing about a bill that would protect benefits for 9/11 first responders.

“As I sit here today, I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to,” Stewart said. “Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one.”

Stewart faced the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties on behalf of first responders and other survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

In his speech to lawmakers, Stewart commented on how about half of the 14-member subcommittee members were present for the hearing, calling it “an embarrassment to the country” and “a stain on this institution.”

Stewart was appealing to Congress to pass a bill reauthorizing the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), which helps provide benefits and health care to 9/11 survivors, for the next 70 years.