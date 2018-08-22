BuzzFeed News

“Jersey Shore” Will Address Ronnie’s Relationship Drama With Jen Harley

“Jersey Shore” Will Address Ronnie’s Relationship Drama With Jen Harley

The on-again, off-again couple are reportedly back together.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 22, 2018, at 3:49 p.m. ET

In a new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2, which premieres Aug. 24, viewers get a deeper look inside the upcoming season.

And the clip shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fighting with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, who’s also the mother of his baby daughter Ariana Sky.

MTV / Via youtube.com

In the first season of the Jersey Shore revival, fans watched as Ortiz-Magro cheated on his pregnant girlfriend and struggled with their relationship.

MTV

And after Harley gave birth to their daughter in April, the couple took a turn for the worse. Ortiz-Magro and Harley broke up at the end of April after getting into a fight that became physical, which Harley livestreamed on Instagram. In June, Harley was also arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

A lot of this turmoil reportedly took place while the second season of the show was filming, and the trailer even includes a shot of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas where an incident between the two reportedly occurred.

MTV / Via youtube.com

In this new footage, Ortiz-Magro clearly looks upset.

MTV / Via youtube.com

“You get joint custody, and then she can’t say she’s taking the baby,” Pauly D says to his crying cast member.

MTV / Via youtube.com

Then in another scene, Ortiz-Magro says to Harley, “You’re driving me crazy.”

MTV / Via youtube.com
Harley replies, “‘Cause you’re a fucking psychopath.”

MTV / Via youtube.com

Harley seems to then push Ortiz-Magro, and there are bleeped-out words before the camera goes dark.

MTV / Via youtube.com

After the shot goes dark, you can hear police sirens.

As recently as four days ago, Ortiz-Magro and Harley posted photos together in Puerto Rico.

But it looks like this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will show viewers some of the drama that went down between the couple before they patched things up.

MTV / Via youtube.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for MTV for comment.

CORRECTION

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s name was misstated in an earlier version of this post.

