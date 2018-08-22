“Jersey Shore” Will Address Ronnie’s Relationship Drama With Jen Harley
The on-again, off-again couple are reportedly back together.
In a new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2, which premieres Aug. 24, viewers get a deeper look inside the upcoming season.
And the clip shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro fighting with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, who’s also the mother of his baby daughter Ariana Sky.
In the first season of the Jersey Shore revival, fans watched as Ortiz-Magro cheated on his pregnant girlfriend and struggled with their relationship.
And after Harley gave birth to their daughter in April, the couple took a turn for the worse. Ortiz-Magro and Harley broke up at the end of April after getting into a fight that became physical, which Harley livestreamed on Instagram. In June, Harley was also arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
ADVERTISEMENT
A lot of this turmoil reportedly took place while the second season of the show was filming, and the trailer even includes a shot of Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas where an incident between the two reportedly occurred.
In this new footage, Ortiz-Magro clearly looks upset.
“You get joint custody, and then she can’t say she’s taking the baby,” Pauly D says to his crying cast member.
Then in another scene, Ortiz-Magro says to Harley, “You’re driving me crazy.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Harley replies, “‘Cause you’re a fucking psychopath.”
Harley seems to then push Ortiz-Magro, and there are bleeped-out words before the camera goes dark.
As recently as four days ago, Ortiz-Magro and Harley posted photos together in Puerto Rico.
But it looks like this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will show viewers some of the drama that went down between the couple before they patched things up.
CORRECTION
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s name was misstated in an earlier version of this post.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.