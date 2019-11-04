“Supernatural” Star Jared Padalecki Has Spoken Out For The First Time Since His Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has spoken out for the first time since being arrested and charged with assault last week in Texas.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support,” Padalecki tweeted on Sunday.

The actor, who was scheduled to appear at the Supernatural Official Convention in Washington, DC, over the weekend, added: “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️”

Early in the morning on Oct. 27, Padalecki was arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly getting into a fight at the bar he owns in Austin. Police told BuzzFeed News that officers were called to the bar, Stereotype, after 2 a.m. and arrested the 37-year-old actor, also of Gilmore Girls fame, for allegedly hitting two employees in the face after starting a verbal argument.