BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Actor Behind Jar Jar Binks From "Star Wars" Said He Thought Of Killing Himself After Backlash To The Character

Arts & Entertainment

The Actor Behind Jar Jar Binks From "Star Wars" Said He Thought Of Killing Himself After Backlash To The Character

"20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 4, 2018, at 3:14 p.m. ET

Ahmed Best, who was the actor behind Star Wars character Jar Jar Binks, tweeted that he thought about killing himself after his character faced intense backlash.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

This is the first time Best publicly opened up about his thoughts of suicide.

Best shared a photo of himself on a bridge with his son, writing, "This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival."

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. https://t.co/NvVnImoJ7N
Ahmed BEst @ahmedbest

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. https://t.co/NvVnImoJ7N

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jar Jar Binks first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace in 1999, and the computer-generated character was not met with much love from fans or critics, becoming one of the most universally disliked characters in the Star Wars fandom.

After tweeting about this last night, a lot of people sent Best messages of positivity and encouragement.

@ahmedbest is my brother from another mother. He’s stepping boldly into his truth and it’s one that many need to hear. Proud of you my man. Much love! #bethere https://t.co/Wfi25PQ5gY
Anthony Sparks @SparksAnthony

@ahmedbest is my brother from another mother. He’s stepping boldly into his truth and it’s one that many need to hear. Proud of you my man. Much love! #bethere https://t.co/Wfi25PQ5gY

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Oz, the voice of Yoda, came to Best's — and Jar Jar's — defense.

I LOVED Jar Jar Binks. I know I’ll get raked over the coals for saying that but I just will never understand the harshness of people’s dislike of him. I do character work. He is a GREAT character! Okay. Go ahead. Shoot. Gimme all ya got—but you’ll never make me change my mind. https://t.co/RHhhXUlU5C
Frank Oz @TheFrankOzJam

I LOVED Jar Jar Binks. I know I’ll get raked over the coals for saying that but I just will never understand the harshness of people’s dislike of him. I do character work. He is a GREAT character! Okay. Go ahead. Shoot. Gimme all ya got—but you’ll never make me change my mind. https://t.co/RHhhXUlU5C

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rian Johnson, himself no stranger to fan outrage as director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, expressed solidarity.

@ahmedbest Lots of love to you Ahmed. I think there are many of us who’d get quite alot from hearing your story.
Rian Johnson @rianjohnson

@ahmedbest Lots of love to you Ahmed. I think there are many of us who’d get quite alot from hearing your story.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Today, Best thanked his supporters for their "love and kindness" and said that he's going to start writing a show about his experience.

Thank you all for your love and kindness. Its been overwhelming. I’m gonna start writing this show. Gonna need help cause I’ve never done this before. I will be trying stuff out and posting it here. Let folks know. Thanks for all your support. It means so very much to me.
Ahmed BEst @ahmedbest

Thank you all for your love and kindness. Its been overwhelming. I’m gonna start writing this show. Gonna need help cause I’ve never done this before. I will be trying stuff out and posting it here. Let folks know. Thanks for all your support. It means so very much to me.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hostility from the Star Wars fandom has reared its head again with the most recent films in the franchise. Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram photos due to harassment she received for playing Rose Tico in The Last Jedi.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

And John Boyega, who plays Finn in The Last Jedi, defended his costar on Twitter, saying to fans, "You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude."

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! 🤷🏾‍♂️
John Boyega @JohnBoyega

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! 🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT