James Woods' Talent Agent Dropped Him On The 4th Of July Because He Was "Feeling Patriotic"
"I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I'd say."
Late Wednesday night, actor James Woods tweeted a screenshot of an email from his former agent, Ken Kaplan, which said that Kaplan was dropping Woods as a client.
"It's the 4th of July and I'm feeling patriotic. I don't want to represent you anymore," Kaplan wrote. "I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I'd say."
Woods wrote his response to Kaplan on Twitter, saying, "I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual."
Woods is also a Trump supporter who's been vocal about his admiration for the president.
ADVERTISEMENT
The actor has been known for his outlandish tweets.
In 2016, Woods successfully sued an anonymous Twitter user for calling him a "cocaine addict," but Woods was only successful because his opposition died. "He's no doubt in a better place. Keep losing, dear," Woods tweeted at Lisa Bloom, his opposition's lawyer.
And last September, Amber Tamblyn accused Woods of hitting on her and trying to take her to Las Vegas when she was 16 years old.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.