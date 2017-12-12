BuzzFeed News

Jada Pinkett Smith Called Out The Golden Globes For Not Nominating "Girls Trip"

"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on December 12, 2017, at 3:46 p.m. ET

The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

But while blockbuster comedy Girls Trip and the film's breakout star Tiffany Haddish were both rumored to be in contention for nominations, both were overlooked by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Globes.

The film, which premiered in July, reportedly earned over $100 million.
Universal Pictures

The film, which premiered in July, reportedly earned over $100 million.

On Monday, Girls Trip actor Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted that she was biting her tongue on why her costar was passed over for a nomination.

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't 🤐
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe... but I won't 🤐

But then on Tuesday, she let her thoughts be known, accusing the HFPA of refusing to even watch Girls Trip.

@TiffanyHaddish I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about t… https://t.co/0GULB2YGaO
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

@TiffanyHaddish I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom... I'm discouraged about t… https://t.co/0GULB2YGaO

Pinkett Smith tweeted that Haddish "was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017," and asked what more her film needed to do in order to get a screening.

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer &amp; Tiff wa… https://t.co/YB1fkQrCIG
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer &amp; Tiff wa… https://t.co/YB1fkQrCIG

However, a source with knowledge of the situation told BuzzFeed News there was a screening of the film for the HFPA on July 18.

Pinkett Smith said that Haddish had been asked to present at the 2018 ceremony, but said the system was "antiquated."

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn… https://t.co/I8GiPVeruY
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes But yet... Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn… https://t.co/I8GiPVeruY

"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board," she wrote, referring to the exclusion of Kumail Nanjiani's film The Big Sick and the categorization of Get Out as a comedy.

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and t… https://t.co/TPV6D82lDP
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and t… https://t.co/TPV6D82lDP

"It's all about growth," Pinkett Smith tweeted, calling for change.

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes @TheBigSickMovie @GetOutMovie Moments like this occur so that we have… https://t.co/x0ZwgaNsM6
Jada Pinkett Smith @jadapsmith

@TiffanyHaddish @girlstripmovie @goldenglobes @TheBigSickMovie @GetOutMovie Moments like this occur so that we have… https://t.co/x0ZwgaNsM6

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Pinkett Smith, Haddish, and the HFPA.

