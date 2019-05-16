Jada Pinkett Smith Addressed Ayesha Curry’s Comments About "Male Attention" On “Red Table Talk”
“I talked to her...I said, ‘You know what, that truth was so real,’” Jada Pinkett Smith said.
Jada Pinkett Smith, who hosts Red Table Talk, addressed criticisms of Ayesha Curry’s comments on a recent episode on her Facebook Watch show that centered on the relative lack of "male attention."
On the episode, Curry expressed her insecurities about the amount of attention she receives from other men compared to her superstar NBA husband, Steph Curry. The comment quickly went viral on social media, spurring heated debate.
“We have to expect that because not everybody’s ready,” Pinkett Smith said Thursday at a Los Angeles event promoting her Red Table Talk. “That's part of grace too, is that allowance, you now, for people who are not OK.”
Ayesha Curry appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk alongside the other women in the Curry family — Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry; his sister, Sydel Curry-Lee; and Callie Rivers, Steph’s brother Seth Curry’s fiancé.
"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don't have any of that," she said on the show.. "I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"
In the wake of her comments, a lot of people — mostly men — mocked Curry online, even creating a slew of memes about the cookbook author.
Pinkett Smith said she’s spoken with Curry since the episode aired and that she’s doing fine, despite the negativity being thrown her way.
“I talked to her...I said, ‘You know what, that truth was so real,’” Pinkett Smith said. “And here’s the one thing about love: It’s not loud in the same way [as hate] but it’s abundant, so you know messiness can tend to be louder but it doesn’t mean that that’s what’s dominant.”
Other public figures have come to Curry’s defense, including actor Gabrielle Union.
“She was honest and she told her truth, and no matter what your truth is, there are going to be people who do not like it," she told BuzzFeed News.
Pinkett Smith agreed that it was brave for Curry to speak her truth so that she could relate to viewers who might be feeling similarly.
“The thing about what she said...is you allowed other women to feel that truth,” Pinkett Smith said. “And I said, ‘The one thing I learned about my daughter, she does what I do not what I say...that courage, that strength, that’s what it's about.’”
“That’s OK, not everybody’s ready,” Pinkett Smith added about Curry’s openness. “Not everybody’s ready for that.”
