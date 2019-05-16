Jada Pinkett Smith Addressed Ayesha Curry’s Comments About "Male Attention" On “Red Table Talk”

Jada Pinkett Smith, who hosts Red Table Talk, addressed criticisms of Ayesha Curry’s comments on a recent episode on her Facebook Watch show that centered on the relative lack of "male attention."

On the episode, Curry expressed her insecurities about the amount of attention she receives from other men compared to her superstar NBA husband, Steph Curry. The comment quickly went viral on social media, spurring heated debate.

“We have to expect that because not everybody’s ready,” Pinkett Smith said Thursday at a Los Angeles event promoting her Red Table Talk. “That's part of grace too, is that allowance, you now, for people who are not OK.”

Ayesha Curry appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk alongside the other women in the Curry family — Steph Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry; his sister, Sydel Curry-Lee; and Callie Rivers, Steph’s brother Seth Curry’s fiancé.



"Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don't have any of that," she said on the show.. "I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"