“If Beale Street Could Talk” Wasn’t Nominated For Best Picture And Fans Are Confused

Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk didn’t receive a Best Picture or Best Director Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning, leaving many people feeling like the film was snubbed.

Regina King earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk, and the film also got nominated for Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. But the movie, adapted from James Baldwin’s 1974 novel, was expected to get recognized in the more coveted categories.

“They did #BealeStreet so dirty. I prepared for this, still very disappointing,” film critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon tweeted.

“GREEN BOOK getting a Best Picture nom & BEALE STREET not getting one tells you all you need to know about narratives people are comfortable with these days,” Twitter user David Chen ‏wrote. “Ones in which the oppressor & the oppressed can both be heroes, & where the extent of the suffering need not be confronted.”