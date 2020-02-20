Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” Aims To Inspire Viewers To Consider Their Own Blind Spots

Hulu’s highly anticipated Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of the two mothers, played by Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, who find themselves at odds as their lives become increasingly intertwined in Ohio, and as that unfolds, showrunner Liz Tigelaar told BuzzFeed News she hopes viewers are inspired to consider different perspectives from their own.

“I think that when you watch the show, and I felt this way reading the book, you make snap judgments, or you have gut reactions just based on your own life and experience,” Tigelaar said. “You make snap judgments based on your own lived experience. But what I hope the show will do is it will start to make you look at your own gut reactions and have to dissect them and critically think about them a little more because that's what we really spent five months doing in the writers room, and then of course on set.”

The show, which debuts March 18, stars Washington as Mia Warren and Witherspoon as Elena Richardson. Their children and families grow closer while Mia and Elena are on opposite ends of a town-wide drama, interrogating a number of themes, including class, race, and motherhood.

The upcoming Hulu series is adapted from the 2019 novel, written by Celeste Ng. At a press event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Ng said she was moved to write Little Fires Everywhere based on her time growing up in the same Ohio suburb. Ng also said that she set Little Fires Everywhere in the '90s because she thought it was an era when “we kind of thought as a country we got it together.” But this false sense of optimism reveals itself through the characters who aren’t necessarily perfect and “don’t have everything together” in their personal lives, she said.