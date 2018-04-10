BuzzFeed News

Here's How To Check If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica

As many as 87 million people had their Facebook data inappropriately accessed. Here's how to check if you're one of them.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 10, 2018, at 9:57 a.m. ET

Last week, Facebook said that 87 million of its users may have had their data inappropriately accessed by Cambridge Analytica, the British political data firm that worked on President Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

The data leak came after a Cambridge University researcher developed a personality-quiz app on Facebook's platform that downloaded people's data, which was then passed on to the political analytics firm.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

You may be wondering how to see if your data was shared with Cambridge Analytica. Well, on Tuesday, Facebook users whose data was compromised should have received a notification when they opened their accounts.

Good morning to you too, Facebook
Krystie Lee Yandoli @KrystieLYandoli

Good morning to you too, Facebook

FYI, it seems that after you view it once the notification doesn't show up again.

But here's a key point: You didn't need to take the Cambridge personality quiz for your data to get shared — all it took was for one of your Facebook friends to have done so. As such the 270,000 people who took the quiz gave the app access to tens of millions of their friends' data.

Facebook: help
If you didn't receive a notification, then you can still check to see if your data was shared with Cambridge Analytica by going to the Help Center.

Facebook: help

If your data wasn't compromised, you'll see a message saying that you're safe.

feeling kinda left out tbh
David Mack @davidmackau

feeling kinda left out tbh

There's even an option to "share this article" with your friends.

Facebook: help

That way you can help them figure out whether or not their personal data has been compromised.

Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg's Senate hearing about the data breach will take place on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch all that action here.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

