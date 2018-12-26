Seth Rogen Just Taught A Lot Of People A Fact About "Home Alone"

Anyone who's seen the holiday classic Home Alone is familiar with the gangster movie Kevin McCallister watches when the rest of his family is out of town.

Johnny's character is also responsible for delivering one of the more iconic Home Alone lines: "Keep the change, you filthy animal."

Angels With Filthy Souls stars a fictional gangster named Johnny who shoots some guy named Snakes for crossing him.

Kevin even uses Angels With Filthy Souls to his advantage when he gets pizza delivered.

And when he tries to scare Harry and Marv away from robbing his house.

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.

But on Christmas Day, Seth Rogen revealed that he thought Angels With Filthy Souls was a real movie throughout his whole childhood.

My entire [22 years], I thought the old times movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls was actually an old movie. Thanks, Seth. https://t.co/8wEgxa9OyD

And he unintentionally broke the news to lots of other people who still had no idea.

My entire LIFE, until now, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. https://t.co/xkDMVLClx5

I was today years old when I found out that the old gangster movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone, isn’t a real movie. “Angels With Filthy Souls” is a fictional movie within a fictional movie. Merry Christmas, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!!!

To be clear, Angels With Filthy Souls is a short parody created just for Home Alone . It was named after the 1938 film Angels With Dirty Faces starring James Cagney.

Actor Ralph Foody (who died in 1999) played the role of Johnny and Michael Guido played the role of Snakes in the movie within Home Alone. They finished filming their roles in just one day on set.

“I was definitely channeling Cagney,” Guido told Vanity Fair. “[Director] Chris [Columbus] was laughing when I finished the scene and encouraged me to go a little further with it. It felt good and he must have liked it, because he gave me the part.”

Guido said he started to get recognized days after Home Alone premiered in 1990.

"I was getting stopped on the streets by kids who yelled ‘Snakes!’ and then proceeded to do dialogue from the scene in front of me. It was wild," he said.

"Even though I’m pretty much retired from the business, every year at this time I get to enjoy my 15 minutes of fame thanks to my little scene."