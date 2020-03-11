Harvey Weinstein’s Prison Sentence Was Celebrated By Women In Hollywood

“23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault," she tweeted . "I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.”

Actor Mira Sorvino, who has said Weinstein sexually assaulted her, said she cried "tears of amazement" upon learning of the sentence.

Many prominent women in Hollywood celebrated the 23-year prison sentence former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein got on Wednesday after he was convicted in New York for rape and sexual assault.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.

Sorvino has been vocal about Weinstein’s downfall on Twitter after she said he invited her to his hotel room and massaged her in 1995 while promoting the film Mighty Aphrodite. Director Peter Jackson, known for the The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, said he didn’t cast Sorvino or actor Ashley Judd in his films on the advice of Weinstein, confirming the actors' speculation that Weinstein derailed their careers.

The Silence Breakers, a group of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment, released a statement saying Weinstein’s legacy "will always be that he’s a convicted rapist."

"He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused," the group said.

The Silence Breakers, which includes Judd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rose McGowan, added that while the New York trial has ended, their "crusade for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard" persists.

McGowan, who has been incredibly outspoken about Weinstein and was one of the first on the record to accuse him, simply tweeted, "Let us be free."

Arquette also tweeted her own statement: “Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times.”

Rosie Perez, who corroborated Annabella Sciorra’s allegations in the trial against Weinstein, also tweeted about the sentencing.

“23yrs!!! Convicted and Sentenced!” she wrote. “Today the world shifted that much more for justice! May my dear friend Annabella Sciorra and all these brave women continue to heal and finally find some peace with this victory! #HarveyWeinsteinGuilty.”