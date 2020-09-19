 Skip To Content
Hollywood Is Reacting With Dismay And Love Over The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg had recently been the subject of a biographical film and an Oscar-nominated documentary.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on September 18, 2020, at 8:53 p.m. ET

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 after serving on the Supreme Court for more than 25 years, prompting a wave of reactions from Hollywood, which embraced her as a pop culture icon.

Ginsburg, a champion for women’s and equal rights, was the subject of the 2018 documentary RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Felicity Jones also played Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, the 2018 biographical film based on the justice’s early life.

Hollywood mourned Ginsburg’s death on Friday with moving comments and messages on social media.

Kerry Washington

kerry washington @kerrywashington

Janet Mock

Janet Mock @janetmock

Mindy Kaling

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness @jvn

Lena Dunham

Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins @BarryJenkins

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore @TheMandyMoore

Julie Cohen

Julie Cohen @FilmmakerJulie

The Academy

The Academy @TheAcademy

Karamo Brown

Karamo @Karamo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus @OfficialJLD

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner @robreiner

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman

Billy Eichner

billy eichner @billyeichner

