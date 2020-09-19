Hollywood Is Reacting With Dismay And Love Over The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 after serving on the Supreme Court for more than 25 years, prompting a wave of reactions from Hollywood, which embraced her as a pop culture icon.

Ginsburg, a champion for women’s and equal rights, was the subject of the 2018 documentary RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Felicity Jones also played Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, the 2018 biographical film based on the justice’s early life.

Hollywood mourned Ginsburg’s death on Friday with moving comments and messages on social media.