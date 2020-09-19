Hollywood Is Reacting With Dismay And Love Over The Death Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg had recently been the subject of a biographical film and an Oscar-nominated documentary.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 after serving on the Supreme Court for more than 25 years, prompting a wave of reactions from Hollywood, which embraced her as a pop culture icon.
Ginsburg, a champion for women’s and equal rights, was the subject of the 2018 documentary RBG, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, which was nominated for an Academy Award. Felicity Jones also played Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex, the 2018 biographical film based on the justice’s early life.
Hollywood mourned Ginsburg’s death on Friday with moving comments and messages on social media.
Kerry Washington
Janet Mock
Mindy Kaling
Alyssa Milano
Jonathan Van Ness
Lena Dunham
Barry Jenkins
Seth MacFarlane
Mandy Moore
Julie Cohen
The Academy
Karamo Brown
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Patton Oswalt
Rob Reiner
Sarah Silverman
Billy Eichner
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.