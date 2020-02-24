Hollywood Is Reacting To Harvey Weinstein Being Found Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault

After Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Monday for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman, members of Hollywood are speaking out about his conviction.

More than 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault since the groundbreaking New York Times and New Yorker investigations were published in October 2017. The former film producer has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Actor Mira Sorvino, who accused him of sexual harassment, tweeted, “The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty.”

She said that in 1995 while she was promoting the film Mighty Aphrodite, which was produced by Miramax, Weinstein's then-company, he had invited her to his hotel room and massaged her. Director Peter Jackson, known for the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, said he didn’t cast Sorvino or Ashley Judd in his films because of advice that Weinstein gave him.

"I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs," Jackson said.