Here’s How Hollywood Stars Are Reacting To Their 2020 Oscar Nominations

Despite being criticized for barely including any people of color and for not nominating any women in the Best Director category, this year’s Oscar nominations are highlighting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. They’re also honoring first-time nominees like Cynthia Erivo in Harriet and Florence Pugh in Little Women. Scarlett Johansson was even a double nominee for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Here's how some Hollywood stars are reacting to their Oscar nominations:

Leonardo DiCaprio — Best Actor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’d like to thank the Academy for recognizing my work along with the incredible performances of my fellow nominees. I’ve been incredibly fortunate, with this film, to have partnered with brilliant collaborators in Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. "This film is an homage to the city of Los Angeles, and I had the opportunity to portray an actor facing his own obsolescence, at a time when our culture was going through massive change. "This film in many ways is a tribute to all those who were a part of this industry. Cinema is, and continues to be a powerful form of free artistic expression. This film along with so many others this year, were truly original and impactful. I hope as we progress, we continue to see even more of them. I feel honored to be a part of it all. Thank you again," DiCaprio said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Greta Gerwig — Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, Little Women Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I am brimming with happiness — thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) to the Academy. This film of Little Women has been over thirty years in the making, from the very first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March reached across time and space and made me believe I could be a writer and creator. "Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing the collective effort. I am so personally proud of each person who worked on the film, and I am bursting with joy for all of them. I have to say a few names loudly, because I am just so deeply thrilled for them — my filmmaking partner/wizard/genius Saoirse Ronan, you are my inspiration and my honesty and my co-captain, always, my baby girl superstar Florence Pugh, the Marmee of our dreams Laura Dern (woot! Marriage Story!), our gorgeously talented and ridiculously intelligent Emma Watson, the bright shining soul and life force Eliza Scanlen, our Queen Meryl, the quiet strength and world-class craft of Jayne Houdyshell, and the fifth March sister and all around prince Timothee Chalamet. "The men who, as Louisa says, possess 'chivalry worth having,' Chris Cooper, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, and Louis Garrel. The costumes of Jacqueline Durran, the sets of Jess Gonchor, and the music of Alexandre Desplat — they gave me such incredible gifts and each frame of the movie is filled with their skill and work and care. "Amy Pascal, I have no words big enough but you know what is in my heart. Everyone at Sony and Columbia Pictures especially to Tom Rothman, my favorite sparring partner and tireless champion. Writing and directing this film was an honor and sharing it with audiences has been the most sincerely heart-warming journey. I hope our Little Women does for another generation of girls and women what it did for me: lights a fire to write your book, make your movie, sing your verse. From all of us Little Women and Men, thank you to the Academy," Gerwig said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Scarlett Johansson — Best Actress, Marriage Story; Best Supporting Actress, Jojo Rabbit Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jo Jo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career. I am deeply humbled by the Academy’s recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I’ve been so fortunate to collaborate with," Johansson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Charlize Theron — Best Actress, Bombshell Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“Making Bombshell is one of the great highlights of my career. I wish that the story in this film never needed to be told, but I am so proud of the entire team on this film for telling it with such grace, sensitivity, and humanity. "Thank you to my fellow producers, our incredible director Jay Roach and our brilliant screenwriter Charles Randolph, and a multi-talented group of actors and artists who gave 100% of themselves and their craft in making this film. I feel really lucky and blessed to do what I do and work with the people I get to work with, and I am ever thankful to the Academy," Theron said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Tom Hanks — Best Supporting Actor, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Christopher Polk

“I’m honored to be included with the caliber of actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt. It will be a grand night," Hanks said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Laura Dern — Best Supporting Actress, Marriage Story Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

“It is such an honor to be acknowledged by one’s peers in this extraordinary way. I am so proud of the brilliant writing, directing and the magnificent cast of ‘Marriage Story.’ I thank the Academy for this profound moment today," Dern said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Kathy Bates — Best Supporting Actress, Richard Jewell Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism," Bates said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



Florence Pugh — Best Supporting Actress, Little Women Angela Weiss / Getty Images

“Amy has been such a literary enemy for so long, I think Greta allowed her to be fun and unapologetic for her decisions. We didn’t quite see her, or listen to what she was doing, she was just the girl in the book who ended up with the guy. In terms of Greta [Gerwig’s Oscar snub], I’m happy that everybody is upset. It’s great when you don’t need to point out the obvious. "As Greta has said before, it’s been a great year for female creators and I hope this encourages a larger conversation. This is literally why Greta made the film — one about women living in a man’s world, related to money and success. This news only highlights the message of the film," Pugh said in a statement to Variety.



Adam Driver — Best Actor, Marriage Story Theo Wargo / Getty Images