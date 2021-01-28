Hollywood Is Leaving COVID Safety To Ill-Prepared Assistants Who Say They Have No Idea What They're Doing

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

When a former assistant director was offered the opportunity to be a COVID-19 safety liaison on a Warner Bros. TV show in September, they jumped at the chance to be gainfully employed during the pandemic. But they were unprepared for what awaited, and months into the job, they regret taking it.

“It just feels like there's no room for anything else in my life but this job, handling the crew, trying to get them through it, and get us through to the finish line,” said the employee, who spoke to BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution at the studio and in the industry.

Lack of resources and adequate training, conflicting messages from executives, and no industry standards have pushed some of the people in charge of keeping Hollywood’s sets safe during a raging pandemic to the breaking point. Others have had to make up the rules as they go just to keep the train from going off the track.

“This pandemic is only a year old, so as we learn more, we have to change what we’re doing,” the Warner Bros. employee said. “The ripple effects are so chaotic, and we're the ones who take the brunt of it. The executives at Warner Bros. sit in their at-home offices and issue these mandates, but we have to deal with the crew's fears and complaints.”

A COVID compliance assistant who works on an Amazon Studios show and also asked to remain anonymous said they received no training or additional information.

“I have no formal training. I have no medical training. I don't know anything more or less about coronavirus than the next person,” the employee said.

The lack of preparation for these COVID compliance officers, employees say, has been exacerbated by noncompliance among peers, especially when trying to get superiors to follow the rules on sets where power dynamics have long been at play.

“Everybody who’s working on the production wants to get back to work and wants to be there, but there's a lot of hoops to jump through and a lot of red tape, and sometimes people are adhering to those things and at other points they’re just totally ignored,” the Amazon Studios employee said. “Just because you make more money than me doesn’t mean you’re less susceptible to this virus. The coronavirus doesn’t take into account money or status or career.”

The Amazon Studios employee said crew members get their temperatures taken twice at different points before entering the designated filming area. Crew members also submit a daily Google form that asks questions related to possible COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. But it all seems inadequate.

“I sit at a desk for 12 hours a day and my only job is to check people in the morning and make sure people don't stand too close to one another, and I just wonder if enough is being done to make sure only essential people are on set or in the studio,” the employee said.

In a statement, Amazon Studios said “the health and safety of our cast and crew are our highest priority.”

“We have strict protocols on all of our sets and locations, and we are constantly monitoring and ensuring that all necessary guidelines and procedures are closely followed,” the company added.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to comment.