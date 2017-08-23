BuzzFeed News

Here's What It Looks Like To Film Scenes With Dragons On "Game Of Thrones"

"You're in the most artificial environment you can possibly imagine," D.B. Weiss, executive producer and creator of Game of Thrones, said.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on August 23, 2017, at 4:59 p.m. ET

Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons — Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion — have always been an important part of Game of Thrones.

HBO

RIP Viserion.

But recently in Season 7, Dany's dragons have played especially significant roles during battles with the Lannisters and the White Walkers, respectively.

HBO

In this video released by HBO, fans can see what it looks like to film scenes with these "dragons" behind the scenes.

And let's just say they don't look anything like the onscreen versions.

HBO / Via youtube.com
"We've modeled the dragon and then laser cut this full scale giant piece of polystyrene to create a section of the dragon's back that is living on the island at the frozen lake," visual effects producer Steve Kullback said.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Here's what it looked like when The Hound, Ser Jorah, Tormund, and Beric climbed atop Daenerys's dragon when she came to rescue them north of the Wall.

HBO / Via youtube.com

And here's what it looked like behind the scenes when The Hound saved Jorah from slipping off the dragon in the air.

HBO / Via youtube.com

It's basically production magic, amiright?

HBO / Via youtube.com
"It's one thing to act in a room with somebody and to draw on ... your considerable resources as an actor," said D.B. Weiss, executive producer and creator of Game of Thrones.

HBO / Via youtube.com

"It's another thing to have this situation. You're supposed to incorporate the same level of emotion, but you're in the most artificial environment you can possibly imagine."

HBO / Via youtube.com

In the video, Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys) also explained how difficult it was to film on a fake dragon while trying to get into character.

HBO / Via youtube.com

You know, the harder the challenge, the more I relish it. But this..." Clarke said.

HBO / Via youtube.com

"I've never flown on a dragon, and to just harness that power, can you even imagine?"

HBO / Via youtube.com

No, Emilia, we can't.

HBO / Via youtube.com
