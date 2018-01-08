BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's The First Look At Rose McGowan's Documentary Series "Citizen Rose"

Arts & Entertainment / goldenglobes

Here's The First Look At Rose McGowan's Documentary Series "Citizen Rose"

"I wish I had more middle fingers."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 8:21 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, it was announced that actor Rose McGowan will be getting her own docuseries on E! titled Citizen Rose.

&quot;I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy, and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” McGowan said in a statement.
Rena Laverty / AFP / Getty Images

"I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy, and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” McGowan said in a statement.

And on Sunday, in the middle of the Golden Globes red carpet, viewers got a first look at the show.

CITIZEN ROSE. Presented by the @e_entertainment #RoseArmy A Movement in Thought
rose mcgowan @rosemcgowan

CITIZEN ROSE. Presented by the @e_entertainment #RoseArmy A Movement in Thought

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the first clip, we see the actor and activist talk about the #MeToo movement and her experience coming forward with her story about Harvey Weinstein.

E!

"I wish I had more middle fingers," McGowan says in the trailer.

E! / Via Twitter: @rosemcgowan

The series will premiere with a two-hour documentary special on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET. The rest of the episodes are set to air in the spring.

E! / Via Twitter: @rosemcgowan

Rose McGowan Is Getting Her Own Docuseries Called "Citizen Rose"

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT