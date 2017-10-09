These Celebrities Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
"His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong," Kate Winslet said.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, the New York Times published a story about Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Hollywood producer, alleging he's been sexually harassing women for decades.
And on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the New Yorker published an article detailing multiple allegations of rape and additional alleged instances of sexual harassment. A representative for Weinstein said he "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex; he also said he had never retaliated against a woman for declining his advances. The same day, the New York Times followed up its story with more allegations as well, including some from A-list actors.
Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company, which he cofounded, and his wife announced she's separating from him.
The news has sparked a lot of conversation about who knew about Weinstein's reported behavior and about sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Here's a running list of celebrities who have strongly spoken out about the allegations against Weinstein, as well as the celebrities who've worked with him and spoken publicly:
1. Quentin Tarantino
2. Holly Hunter
3. Oprah Winfrey
4. Ryan Gosling
5. Julia Roberts
6. Penélope Cruz
7. Robert Rodriguez
8. Tamron Hall
9. David Thewlis
10. Seth MacFarlane
11. Blake Lively
12. Chloë Sevigny
13. Cate Blanchett
14. Ryan Coogler
15. John Madden
16. Leonardo DiCaprio
17. Viola Davis
18. Jeffrey Katzenberg
19. Colin Firth
20. Rebecca Hall
21. Benedict Cumberbatch
22. Charlize Theron
23. Mark Ruffalo
24. Jeff Bridges
25. Minnie Driver
26. Nicole Kidman
27. Gretchen Mol
28. Ben Affleck
29. James Gunn
30. Stephen Colbert
31. Jennifer Lawrence
32. George Clooney
33. Lin-Manuel Miranda
34. Christian Slater
It reads, in full:
Women who come forward to speak out against abusers do so at great cost and risk to themselves and it’s hard to believe that they are met with shaming statements, disbelief, and blame. Industries and workplaces are often complicit in the protection of abusers. Confronting a painful truth is easily passed over in favor of excuses and denial. The brave actions of the women who went on the record and the journalists that shared their truth have powerfully challenged that paradigm. No woman should fear for her safety in the workplace. No man should feel immune from the consequences of his actions. Accountability is essential to destroy the dangerous and persistent idea that some people are above the law.
It can sometimes be easy for a man to live without challenging his entitled and distorted ideas about right and wrong, especially when he experiences success. it’s worth it to become educated and informed (it’s a lifelong process). Most people don’t have a choice when it comes to following the law. Having a society and a justice system that discriminate based on skin color, gender, power, and socioeconomic status isn’t a free pass for those on the easier end of it. It’s a challenge to recognize our privilege and use our platform to even the playing field.
35. Meryl Streep
36. Judi Dench
37. Kate Winslet
38. Glenn Close
39. Alyssa Milano
40. Lena Dunham
41. Emma Thompson
This post will be continuously updated as more celebrities come forward.
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
