Helena Bonham Carter Is Rumored To Be Playing Princess Margaret In The Next Seasons Of "The Crown"
And fans are royally excited.
The London Evening Standard reported Friday that Helena Bonham Carter is "all but confirmed" to play Princess Margaret in the next two seasons of Netflix's The Crown.
Bonham Carter would be replacing Vanessa Kirby, who played the Queen's younger sister in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show.
When reached by BuzzFeed News, representatives for Netflix and Bonham Carter had no comment. However, a source said the two parties are currently working on a deal, but it's not yet done.
As The Crown continues, the show is taking the unique step of recasting all its major characters to accurately reflect their ages.
So far, Olivia Colman has been confirmed to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy in Seasons 3 and 4, but Prince Philip has yet to be recast.
Although the Bonham Carter casting was still not officially confirmed, fans of the show were royally hyped about the idea.
Some hoped Bonham Carter's unique sense of style would be felt in the period drama.
And others had some ideas for who should play Philip.
