BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Helena Bonham Carter Is Rumored To Be Playing Princess Margaret In The Next Seasons Of "The Crown"

Arts & Entertainment

Helena Bonham Carter Is Rumored To Be Playing Princess Margaret In The Next Seasons Of "The Crown"

And fans are royally excited.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Headshot of Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 5, 2018, at 2:42 p.m. ET

Posted on January 5, 2018, at 12:29 p.m. ET

The London Evening Standard reported Friday that Helena Bonham Carter is "all but confirmed" to play Princess Margaret in the next two seasons of Netflix's The Crown.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Bonham Carter would be replacing Vanessa Kirby, who played the Queen's younger sister in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show.

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

When reached by BuzzFeed News, representatives for Netflix and Bonham Carter had no comment. However, a source said the two parties are currently working on a deal, but it's not yet done.

The Hollywood Reporter and EW also independently reported that Bonham Carter is near a deal.
Jack Taylor / AFP / Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter and EW also independently reported that Bonham Carter is near a deal.

As The Crown continues, the show is taking the unique step of recasting all its major characters to accurately reflect their ages.

Netflix
ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Olivia Colman has been confirmed to take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy in Seasons 3 and 4, but Prince Philip has yet to be recast.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Although the Bonham Carter casting was still not officially confirmed, fans of the show were royally hyped about the idea.

When you find out Helena Bonham Carter might be playing Princess Margaret in The Crown:
Aaron Symons @Aaron_Symons

When you find out Helena Bonham Carter might be playing Princess Margaret in The Crown:

Reply Retweet Favorite
helena bonham carter as princess margaret in the crown
i, O8 👑 @blutjeans

helena bonham carter as princess margaret in the crown

Reply Retweet Favorite
HELENA BOHAM CARTER AS PRINCESS MARGARET OMG YES PLEASE.
✲ ARIANNE @dianaprinec

HELENA BOHAM CARTER AS PRINCESS MARGARET OMG YES PLEASE.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some hoped Bonham Carter's unique sense of style would be felt in the period drama.

make Princess Margaret goth. make them all goth. I will not rest until there are The Crown shirts in Hot Topic https://t.co/wmMB5wvI4s
JuanPa @jpbrammer

make Princess Margaret goth. make them all goth. I will not rest until there are The Crown shirts in Hot Topic https://t.co/wmMB5wvI4s

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others had some ideas for who should play Philip.

there's a rumour that helena bonham-carter is taking over from vanessa kirby as princess margaret in season 3 of th… https://t.co/Cd7t4RSLbK
ellie bate @eleanorbate

there's a rumour that helena bonham-carter is taking over from vanessa kirby as princess margaret in season 3 of th… https://t.co/Cd7t4RSLbK

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT