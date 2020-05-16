A New York Man Who Traveled To Hawaii Was Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Mandatory Quarantine

Locals in Hawaii have been outraged that tourists continue visiting the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marco Garcia / AP As beachgoers are seen in the background, yellow caution tape wrapped across Waikiki, March 20, 2020, in Honolulu.

Tarique Peters, a 23-year-old man from New York on vacation in Hawaii, was arrested for allegedly violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule as coronavirus cases across the country continue to climb. According to a press release from the governor's office, Peters arrived on the island of Oahu last Monday and then allegedly used public transportation and traveled around the island to many different places on the same day he arrived. Authorities were alerted to his behavior by residents who saw Peters posting about his trip on social media. Instagram photos show him sunbathing by a pool and holding a surfboard on a beach, with Waikiki Beach geotagged.

The press release also says that hotel personnel told authorities they saw Peters leave his hotel room and the premises in general numerous times last week. Peters was arrested, and his bail is set at $4,000. “We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said in a statement. Neither Peters nor Hawaii authorities immediately responded to requests for comment Saturday. Peters’ Instagram account, which is public, has since been filled with comments from people criticizing his decision to vacation there during the coronavirus pandemic. “Been all across the globe but still haven't learned to respect those you visit. Smh,” one person wrote. “Unbelievable. If you aren’t going to respect Hawaii and our people, don’t even come! People like you give tourists a horrible reputation,” another person wrote.