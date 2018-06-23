We Got A Sneak Peak Of "The Hate U Give" Movie With Amandla Stenberg And KJ Apa

Balzer + Bray

The book tells the story of Starr Carter, who lives in a fictional lower-income neighborhood that’s predominantly black, and goes to a private, suburban high school with mostly white students.

The coming of age story shows how Starr finds herself in the middle of a national news story after one of her closest childhood friends is shot and killed by a white police officer.

Starr witnesses the death and is at the center of a major court case, as well as national media attention, all while trying to navigate the different communities she’s a part of and finding her voice along the way.