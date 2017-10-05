BuzzFeed News

Harvey Weinstein Misquoted Jay-Z In His Statement About The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Oh god.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on October 5, 2017, at 4:43 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the New York Times reported that there have been sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein that go back decades, including an account from actor Ashley Judd.

In response, Weinstein released the following statement:

In the statement, Weinstein quotes his producing partner, Jay-Z. "Jay Z wrote in 4:44 'I’m not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.' The same is true for me."

Weinstein and Jay-Z have a personal and professional relationship. In 2016, The Weinstein Co. and Jay-Z signed an exclusive film and TV deal together that would lead Weinstein and Jay to work on a number of projects together.
But, as Spin first noticed, those lyrics do not appear in the rapper's song "4:44" or on his album of the same title.

Here are the only lyrics that seem similar to the sentiment in Weinstein's statement:

And if my children knew
I don’t even know what I would do
If they ain’t look at me the same
I would prob’ly die with all the shame

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a representative for Jay-Z for a comment.

