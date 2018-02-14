BuzzFeed News

Have No Fear, There Will Be A Fifth Season Of "Grace And Frankie"

Season 5 of the original Netflix series will premiere in 2019.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on February 14, 2018, at 3:42 p.m. ET

Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will be back for another season, Netflix confirmed on Wednesday.

Season 5 of the original Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in January, will debut sometime in 2019.

And if that isn't already exciting enough, Netflix also announced that RuPaul will be a guest star in the upcoming season playing a character named Benjamin Le Day.

Benjamin Le Day will be "a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie," Netflix said in an announcement.

Fonda also tweeted at a fan that the show will be back in 2019. "You want in??" she asked.

Jane Seymour Fonda @Janefonda

RuPaul also responded to her tweet about the news.

RuPaul @RuPaul

As did Tomlin.

Tomlin and Wagner @LilyTomlin

Costume designer Allyson B. Fanger has also been posting behind-the-scenes glimpses of Grace and Frankie Season 5.

And they're only getting us more excited!

Is it 2019 yet?!

