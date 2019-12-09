Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2020
Films like Marriage Story and The Irishman led this year's nominations.
The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning, celebrating the best in film and television.
The Golden Globe nominations have historically indicated which films will go on to be honored at the Oscars.
This year, announced by Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning, films like Marriage Story and The Irishman led nominations and Game of Thrones only took home one nomination.
The 77th Golden Globes awards ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on January 5, 2020.
Best Motion Picture Drama
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my Name
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Animated Feature Film
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Parasite
Les Misérables
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Best Original Song
"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman
"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2
"Spirit," The Lion King
"Stand Up," Harriet
Best TV Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best TV Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Miniseries or TV Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Colette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kiernan Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
