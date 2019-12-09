Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2020





The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning, celebrating the best in film and television.



The Golden Globe nominations have historically indicated which films will go on to be honored at the Oscars.

This year, announced by Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning, films like Marriage Story and The Irishman led nominations and Game of Thrones only took home one nomination.

The 77th Golden Globes awards ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on January 5, 2020.

Best Motion Picture Drama