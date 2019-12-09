 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2020

Trending

Here Are The Golden Globe Nominees For 2020

Films like Marriage Story and The Irishman led this year's nominations.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Picture of Krystie Lee Yandoli Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET


The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning, celebrating the best in film and television.

The Golden Globe nominations have historically indicated which films will go on to be honored at the Oscars.

This year, announced by Tim Allen, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Dakota Fanning, films like Marriage Story and The Irishman led nominations and Game of Thrones only took home one nomination.

The 77th Golden Globes awards ceremony will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on January 5, 2020.

Best Motion Picture Drama

Netflix

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

1917

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Focus Features

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Netflix

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Netflix

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

United Artists Releasing

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Sony

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my Name

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

STX Films

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sony

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Director

Netflix

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Screenplay

CJ Entertainment

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Animated Feature Film

Disney

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Foreign Language Film

Pyramide Films

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

Best Original Score

Sony

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Best Original Song

Paramount

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman

"Into the Unknown," Frozen 2

"Spirit," The Lion King

"Stand Up," Harriet

Best TV Musical or Comedy

Amazon

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best TV Drama

Netflix

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

Netflix

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Anniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Colette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kiernan Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry



ADVERTISEMENT