Broadcast TV Shows And Actors Were Completely Shut Out Of The Golden Globes For The First Time Ever

Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix Olivia Colman in The Crown.

Early on Monday, around 5 a.m. PT, two network TV stars were joined by an actor from a cable TV drama at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. Tim Allen from Fox’s Last Man Standing, Susan Kelechi Watson from NBC’s This Is Us, and Dakota Fanning from TNT’s The Alienist took to the stage to announce the nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globes. The entire ceremony was streamed live for millions of NBC viewers on the Today show. But this would be as good as the morning would get for broadcast television. As the nominations were announced, it became clear that in the era of prestige TV, Netflix and other streaming giants reign supreme. And for the first time ever, not a single program or actor from the major networks was among the honorees. “It’s shocking and weird," Tom O’Neil, TV analyst for Gold Derby, told the Associated Press, "that NBC will still telecast the Globes even though voters decided that the network’s programs aren’t worthy to compete."

Courtesy Of Netflix Ben Platt in The Politician.

Netflix scored an astonishing 17 Golden Globe nominations (plus another 17 nods in the film categories) with The Crown and Unbelievable well represented. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video also earned five nominations each, while Apple TV+ scored three, thanks to its recently debuted The Morning Show.

The streaming supremacy was most evident in the Best TV Musical or Comedy category, where four of the five nominees came from streaming services. (Amazon Studios’ Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and The Politician will compete against HBO’s Barry.) The story was slightly better for the cable networks, though only HBO came close to matching Netflix, scoring 15 nominations for shows such as Succession, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Barry. But even two of the network’s biggest shows, Game of Thrones and Veep, didn’t earn any nominations, save Kit Harington for Best Actor in a TV Drama. Showtime and FX, meanwhile, managed only a paltry three and four nods, respectively. While awards and nominations are not the most important metric with which to judge Hollywood — particularly not the Golden Globes, given the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s controversial reputation or notorious penchant for wanting to party with big-name stars — they can be an indicator of buzz. And it was hard not to be struck on Monday morning by the sheer dominance of the streaming giants — dominance that is only set to grow as the streaming landscape becomes more competitive.

Beth Dubber / Beth Dubber/Netflix Merritt Wever (left) and Toni Collette in Unbelievable.