People Are Celebrating After "Get Out" Was Nominated For A Bunch Of Oscars

Arts & Entertainment / oscars

"These Get Out noms mean I care more about this year’s Oscars than I ever have before."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 23, 2018, at 12:14 p.m. ET

One of the most talked-about films of the year, Jordan Peele's horror/social commentary Get Out earned four Oscar nods on Tuesday as the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced.

The film, directed and written by Jordan Peele, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (for Daniel Kaluuya), Best Director (for Peele), and Best Original Screenplay.

Peele tweeted his reaction to the news earlier this morning.

What's the opposite of the Sunken Place?
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?

"You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry?" he wrote.

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you're on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.

And a LOT of people were hyped about the movie being recognized by the Academy.

GET OUT WITH THE #OSCARNOMS!!! Best Picture Best Director Best Actor Best Original Screenplay
jen yamato @jenyamato

GET OUT WITH THE #OSCARNOMS!!! Best Picture Best Director Best Actor Best Original Screenplay

IM SO HAPPPPYYYYYYY You are a gd hero and inspiration @JordanPeele. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 GET OUT is a masterpiece. #OSCARNOMS!
Jenny Yang👲👲🏽🐉 @jennyyangtv

IM SO HAPPPPYYYYYYY You are a gd hero and inspiration @JordanPeele. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 GET OUT is a masterpiece. #OSCARNOMS!… https://t.co/8O5IDBUGz8

Us, psyched about all these #GetOut #OscarNoms nominations right now... Congratulations @JordanPeele!!!
Nerdist @nerdist

Us, psyched about all these #GetOut #OscarNoms nominations right now... Congratulations @JordanPeele!!!

Get Out wins best picture. An academy member walks up to Jordan Peele and says "I would have voted for it twice if…"
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

Get Out wins best picture. An academy member walks up to Jordan Peele and says "I would have voted for it twice if… https://t.co/3sYcVoSORQ

These Get Out noms mean I care more about this year's Oscars than I ever have before
clipping @clppng

These Get Out noms mean I care more about this year’s Oscars than I ever have before

Even if Get Out doesn't win an Oscar, fans are thrilled about the movie's presence in an awards show that has previously drawn criticism for ignoring performers of color.

I don't know what'll win at the Oscars, but the presence and recognition of Get Out, an all-time great horror film,…
Patrick Klepek @patrickklepek

I don't know what'll win at the Oscars, but the presence and recognition of Get Out, an all-time great horror film,… https://t.co/GvFBUsn6mg

have no idea if GET OUT will win any awards but i do think we'll look back and conclude it was the most important f…
b-boy bouiebaisse @jbouie

have no idea if GET OUT will win any awards but i do think we’ll look back and conclude it was the most important f… https://t.co/k8vBz74YN5

Get Out was made for less than $5M boys and girls...it's not always about major resources. Go make something great…
Will Packer @willpowerpacker

Get Out was made for less than $5M boys and girls...it’s not always about major resources. Go make something great… https://t.co/mv5FnWyF1U

(But also...it better win.)

John said I can't talk shit about any nominated movies so I will simply say Get Out and I,Tonya should win everythi…
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

John said I can’t talk shit about any nominated movies so I will simply say Get Out and I,Tonya should win everythi… https://t.co/tSUxuP0lnI

Congrats!

mood
Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

mood

