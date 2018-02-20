George And Amal Clooney And Oprah Will Donate $500,000 To Parkland School Shooting Survivors

The March for Our Lives demonstration is also set to take place in cities nationwide, according to the student-organizers.

Survivors of the school shooting in Florida are calling for a march on Washington to demand action on gun control.… https://t.co/wGLolf0r3C

“My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at the high school, said on CNN.

Cameron good talking to you last night. All of your bravery is amazing. I stand with you guys. #march24… https://t.co/FnSUpgJFgx

The students have been gaining the support of celebrities and members of Hollywood.

Parkland Survivors and others that are standing up through the media are so brave and are true role models. I’m spe… https://t.co/MlZPTZB3is

On March 24, students are leading marches in DC & across the country to demand that lawmakers do their jobs and tak… https://t.co/895fFZt18q

And now, George and Amal Clooney have pledged to donate $500,000 to the cause and said they will be attending the march.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George Clooney said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Hollywood producer and former CEO of DreamWorks Animation, also pledged to donate $500,000 as well as attend the march with his wife, Marilyn.

“Marilyn and I are proud to stand with the brave young leaders from Parkland, Florida, who have taken their pain and grief and turned it into action," Katzenberg said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We will join Amal and George Clooney on March 24 to stand alongside these remarkable young people. We are also donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives to support this historic event.”