The “Game Of Thrones” Actor Who Played Tormund Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
“Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Kristofer Hivju wrote on Instagram.
Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, said he tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram post Monday. The actor, who lives in Norway, wrote that he and his family are isolating themselves from others in the wake of the diagnosis.
"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” Hivju wrote on Instagram.
Hivju urged people to be “extremely careful” by washing their hands, keeping their distance from others, and to “just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” because “there are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis.”
“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Hivju said while pointing people to the CDC’s website. “Follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."
Hivju is the latest celebrity to speak out about testing positive for the coronavirus. Also on Monday, Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for the virus. Although he said he didn’t show any symptoms, he was exposed to someone who also was diagnosed and decided to take a test himself.
“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks,” the actor said. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself, and got a test immediately, and got the results back today.”
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announced that they tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. The Oscar-winning actor shared the news in an Instagram post, saying he and his wife hadn’t been feeling well while in Australia and decided to get tested to be safe.
“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next?” Hanks wrote.
