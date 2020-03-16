The “Game Of Thrones” Actor Who Played Tormund Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, said he tested positive for the coronavirus in an Instagram post Monday. The actor, who lives in Norway, wrote that he and his family are isolating themselves from others in the wake of the diagnosis.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” Hivju wrote on Instagram.

Hivju urged people to be “extremely careful” by washing their hands, keeping their distance from others, and to “just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” because “there are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” Hivju said while pointing people to the CDC’s website. “Follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions."