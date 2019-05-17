Jon Snow Should Rule Westeros, According To A New Poll

At a time when everything seems polarized, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the biggest show on television was pulled into the political mix.

Ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale on Sunday, consulting firms Firehouse Strategies and 0ptimus released data from a survey that broke down by US party affiliation and other demographics what viewers think of the show.

The survey included 2,360 registered voters across the United States, including about 460 Game of Thrones viewers (to put that in perspective, 18.4 million viewers tuned in to the most recent GoT episode, "The Bells"). They were asked to weigh in on everything from who deserves to sit on the Iron Throne, to how they think the battle for Westeros would match up to the intensity of 2020 US presidential campaign.

According to the firms, the margin of error varies by question, but it's generally plus or minus 1.9 points for political questions and plus or minus 4.6 for Game of Thrones watchers, specifically.

Here are some of the results: