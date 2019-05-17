Jon Snow Should Rule Westeros, According To A New Poll
Who should end up ruling Westeros? Who's more popular, Cersei or Daenerys?!
At a time when everything seems polarized, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the biggest show on television was pulled into the political mix.
Ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale on Sunday, consulting firms Firehouse Strategies and 0ptimus released data from a survey that broke down by US party affiliation and other demographics what viewers think of the show.
The survey included 2,360 registered voters across the United States, including about 460 Game of Thrones viewers (to put that in perspective, 18.4 million viewers tuned in to the most recent GoT episode, "The Bells"). They were asked to weigh in on everything from who deserves to sit on the Iron Throne, to how they think the battle for Westeros would match up to the intensity of 2020 US presidential campaign.
According to the firms, the margin of error varies by question, but it's generally plus or minus 1.9 points for political questions and plus or minus 4.6 for Game of Thrones watchers, specifically.
Here are some of the results:
Who should rule Westeros?
Jon Snow – 50%
Arya Stark – 12%
Sansa Stark – 11%
Daenerys Targaryen – 11%
Tyrion Lannister – 10%
Someone else – 7%
Snow also apparently has broad bipartisan support: 47% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans nationwide want him on the throne.
Did the writers lose the fanbase?
47% - 53% of polled fans were satisfied overall.
47% - 53% of polled viewers aged 18-35 were dissatisfied overall with the final season.
43% - 56% of polled viewers aged 35-55 were the most supportive of the final season.
48% - 52% of polled viewers over the age of 55 “nearly mirrored” the “overall results.”
Favorability of main characters:
81% of polled viewers favor House Stark, with Jon Snow and Arya tied for most preferred, followed by Sansa.
50% of polled viewers favored Jaime Lannister.
22% favored Cersei Lannister.
For more, 77%, favored Tyrion Lannister.
And 44% of polled viewers have a favorable view of Daenerys Targaryen.
The 2020 Campaign’s Ruthlessness:
Apparently, people think the 2020 campaign is going to be a political blood bath, with 74% of respondents believing it will be as ruthless (28%) or even more ruthless (46%) than the Battle of King’s Landing in "The Bells."
Among Republicans, 56% believe it will be more so, while 44% Democrats share that view.
White Walkers versus Climate Change?
Oh, and recall the hot take that had the White Walkers pegged as being representative of the threat posed by climate change? The poll went there, asking respondents if they considered man-made climate change to be a larger threat to the realm of men than the White Walkers.
Among Democrats, the split was 52% yes to 39% no. Republicans were roughly split the other way, with the majority believing White Walkers pose the ultimate threat, 58% to 32%.
Seems even in the "great game," America is divided. 🤷♀️
