The “Game Of Thrones” Creators Are Making The Next “Star Wars” Movie
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’s Star Wars movie hits theaters in 2022.
Could a galaxy far, far away be getting a whole lot bloodier?
Perhaps, because HBO’s Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are officially helming the next Star Wars movie, Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday.
After Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on Christmas Day and closes out the series of Skywalker spinoffs, Disney announced there will be another trio of currently untitled Star Wars films.
The first of those new movies will be made by Benioff and Weiss following their Game of Thrones success.
The first film is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, with the other two installments following in 2024 and 2026.
Disney had announced last year that fans could expect new Star Wars films from the pair, but Tuesday's announcement seemed to mean it's only the next movie they'll be working on.
“We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release,” Iger said at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.
“We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying anything more about that.”
Benioff and Weiss’s eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is currently airing on HBO with the series finale airing on Sunday, May 19.
The most recent episode, while heavily criticized by many fans, was the most watched episode in the series' history.
