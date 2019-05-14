The “Game Of Thrones” Creators Are Making The Next “Star Wars” Movie

Could a galaxy far, far away be getting a whole lot bloodier?

Perhaps, because HBO’s Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are officially helming the next Star Wars movie, Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

After Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on Christmas Day and closes out the series of Skywalker spinoffs, Disney announced there will be another trio of currently untitled Star Wars films.

The first of those new movies will be made by Benioff and Weiss following their Game of Thrones success.

The first film is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, with the other two installments following in 2024 and 2026.

Disney had announced last year that fans could expect new Star Wars films from the pair, but Tuesday's announcement seemed to mean it's only the next movie they'll be working on.