Here's What Happens In "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Episode 2
"You never should've trusted Cersei."
After last night's Game of Thrones premiere, fans got a first look at what to expect in Episode 2.
And it looks like shit is really going to start to hit the fan.
First and foremost, Jaime Lannister returns to Winterfell and faces the North, despite his sister Cersei betraying her promise to help fight against the White Walkers.
He also faces Bran Stark for the first time since he pushed him out of a tower window in Season 1, paralyzing him from the waist down.
And it doesn't seem like his time in court goes...very well.
"When I was a child my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father," Daenerys Targaryen says.
"And all the things we would do to that man."
Tensions between Danyerys and Sansa Stark continue to rise. "You should've never trusted Cersei," Dany says to Sansa.
"You never should've either," she says in response.
Jon Snow is understandably distressed, since the White Walkers are nearing closer to Winterfell.
And he found out that he's actually the true Heir to the Iron Throne, since he's really Rhaegar Targaryen's biological son.
Not to mention, making him Daenerys' (his recent lover's) nephew.
"Death has many faces, I look forward to seeing this one," Arya Stark says.
We see troops preparing for battle.
Grey Worm and Missandei share an emotional kiss.
When Jon asks Tormund how much time they have, alluding to the White Walkers arriving at Winterfell, he says, "Until the sun comes up tomorrow."
And Tyrion stares out at a high point of the castle.
Winter is here, alright, and fans will find out exactly what happens in Episode 2 when it airs on Sunday, April 22.
