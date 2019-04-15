 Skip To Content
Here's What Happens In "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Episode 2

"You never should've trusted Cersei."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 15, 2019, at 11:39 a.m. ET

After last night's Game of Thrones premiere, fans got a first look at what to expect in Episode 2.

And it looks like shit is really going to start to hit the fan.

HBO / Via youtube.com

First and foremost, Jaime Lannister returns to Winterfell and faces the North, despite his sister Cersei betraying her promise to help fight against the White Walkers.

HBO / Via youtube.com

He also faces Bran Stark for the first time since he pushed him out of a tower window in Season 1, paralyzing him from the waist down.

HBO / Via youtube.com

And it doesn't seem like his time in court goes...very well.

HBO / Via youtube.com

"When I was a child my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father," Daenerys Targaryen says.

HBO / Via youtube.com

"And all the things we would do to that man."

Tensions between Danyerys and Sansa Stark continue to rise. "You should've never trusted Cersei," Dany says to Sansa.

HBO / Via youtube.com

"You never should've either," she says in response.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Jon Snow is understandably distressed, since the White Walkers are nearing closer to Winterfell.

HBO / Via youtube.com

And he found out that he's actually the true Heir to the Iron Throne, since he's really Rhaegar Targaryen's biological son.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Not to mention, making him Daenerys' (his recent lover's) nephew.

"Death has many faces, I look forward to seeing this one," Arya Stark says.

HBO / Via youtube.com

We see troops preparing for battle.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Grey Worm and Missandei share an emotional kiss.

HBO / Via youtube.com

When Jon asks Tormund how much time they have, alluding to the White Walkers arriving at Winterfell, he says, "Until the sun comes up tomorrow."

HBO / Via youtube.com

And Tyrion stares out at a high point of the castle.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Winter is here, alright, and fans will find out exactly what happens in Episode 2 when it airs on Sunday, April 22.

HBO / Via youtube.com
Lettering by Juan Carlos Pagan for BuzzFeed News

For more on the final season of Game of Thrones, click here.


