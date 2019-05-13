The “Game Of Thrones” Actor Who Plays Euron Greyjoy Knows How Much Fans Hate Him, And He Doesn’t Care

“You’re probably only going to do a character like Euron Greyjoy once in your life because he’s such a fucking idiot,” actor Pilou Asbæk told BuzzFeed News.

In the wake of the Last War and Daenerys Targaryen’s violent rampage at King’s Landing, the fifth episode of Game of Thrones’ final season was the end for a lot of characters, including one of the show’s most hated villains: Euron Greyjoy. And yes, he knows how unpopular his character was. “You’re probably only going to do a character like Euron Greyjoy once in your life because he’s such a fucking idiot,” Pilou Asbæk, who played Euron on the hit HBO series, told BuzzFeed News. “And you don’t want to keep doing those roles because you want to develop as well, but he was so much fun and I love the character. It’s fun being the guy the world hates the most just for a couple of days, as long as it’s only temporary.” Euron and his Iron Fleet pledged allegiance to Cersei Lannister and her army — they even managed to take down Rhaegal the dragon — but they were ultimately defeated by Daenerys as she rode through King’s Landing on Drogon, her last remaining dragon, burning the city. A smarmy and evil man even to his death, Euron, his fleet obliterated by Drogon, confronts Jaime Lannister after being washed ashore and initiates a battle that ends with them stabbing each other. Jaime leaves Euron alone to die, bleeding on the shore of King’s Landing. “When you’re away doing a movie or a TV show 200 days a year, you want to enjoy your character,” Asbæk said. “And I can tell you one thing: I have not had one dull moment playing Euron Greyjoy, not one.” Asbæk added that his haters don’t bother him. He also accepts the wrath of the GoT fandom because he understands that “some people can’t detach” the actor from his character, and “the hardcore fans...are just passionate.” The Danish actor was also happy to play a villain since Euron was such a departure from the roles he’s used to playing.

“I’ve always been the hero,” Asbæk said. “And it’s been wonderful being the main lead, it’s been marvelous because the characters have been able to help so many people, but it’s also a little bit boring. “For once in my life, I actually got a chance to play theater on a television.” A reader of the original Game of Thrones books by George R. R. Martin, Asbæk said he thought Euron’s character on the show would be more similar to his literary portrayal. “I wouldn’t have minded if he was a little more like a Dark Lord,” he said. But the actor said he ultimately “loved” the way GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrote Euron because he enjoyed having the opportunity to play a character who was “over the top.” “Being a bit of a self-centered actor, you always want more screen time and you always want more dimensional work,” Asbæk said. “But there wasn’t room for it because I got into this very late, so the scenes I had I just wanted to make memorable.” Asbæk told BuzzFeed News he first learned about his death at a table read with the rest of the cast for Season 8, Episode 5, and that he was happy his character made it as far as he did into the series.

