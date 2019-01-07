BuzzFeed News

Here's The First Look At "Game Of Thrones" And "Big Little Lies"

Here's The First Look At "Game Of Thrones" And "Big Little Lies"

IS IT APRIL YET?!

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Krystie Lee Yandoli

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2019, at 9:47 p.m. ET

During the 2019 Golden Globes, HBO released new footage from its upcoming TV shows, including Big Little Lies Season 2 and the final season of Game of Thrones.

It’s going to be a very good year. Here’s your first look at @GameOfThrones, #Euphoria, @watchmen, #BigLittleLies and more. #HBO2019
HBO @HBO

Game of Thrones is going to premiere sometime in April, and Nicole Kidman recently told CNN Big Little Lies might return to television in June.

Viewers got a first look at Meryl Streep in BLL.

Streep will act as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), who was killed at the end of Season 1.
HBO

"I want to know what happened that night," Streep's character says, cutting to a photo of the ladies from Monterey.

It looks like Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and Renata (Laura Dern) are all standing in a lineup at the police station the night of Perry&#x27;s death.
HBO

Then we see a close-up of Madeline.

HBO

And another close-up of Celeste at the police station.

HBO

THEN fans got a look at the eighth and FINAL season of Game of Thrones.

HBO

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is seen walking alongside Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen).

HBO

"Winterfell is yours, your grace," Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) says to Daenerys.

HBO

OH MY GOD. DANY AND JON SNOW!

HBO

HBO / Via giphy.com

