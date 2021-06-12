Warner Bros. Keeps Citing A "Friends" Harassment Lawsuit In HR Trainings. Former Employees Said It Felt Intimidating.

“You cannot have campaigns such as #MeToo and Time's Up if you're still scaring the shit out of people with my case,” the writers' assistant who filed the lawsuit nearly 20 years ago said.

Nearly 20 years ago, Amaani Lyle set out to challenge the sexual harassment and discrimination she said she experienced as a writers’ assistant on the biggest show on television, Friends. But the legacy her journey to the California Supreme Court created hasn’t been what she hoped for all those years ago. Known widely throughout Hollywood as “the Friends case,” more than a dozen former employees at Warner Bros. say Lyle’s failed lawsuit has been used for years by managers and in HR trainings to impress on new hires that free speech in creative environments is protected, even language that people may consider sexually harassing or insensitive. The message, they add, has a chilling effect when issues of harassment or discrimination come up in the workplace. “It's a precedent that people are using to indemnify themselves and shirk any accountability,” Lyle told BuzzFeed News. Warner Bros. declined to comment. But the studio's Equal Employment Opportunity policy, specifically addresses potentially offensive language being part of the creative process. "As part of this creative community, we all must be cognizant that jobs in the entertainment industry may include or require exposure to discussions and material that are sexually explicit, contain nudity or partial nudity, or otherwise relate to topics that might be considered inappropriate for other workplaces," the policy states. "In keeping with its commitment to a workplace free of unlawful harassment, the Company expects that any such discussions or materials will not be directed at a person because of that individual’s sex, gender, race, sexual orientation or other protected characteristics. In the event that an employee becomes uncomfortable with discussions or other activities related to the creation, production, or distribution of our filmed entertainment products, that employee should discuss the issue with his or her immediate supervisor, department management or human resources staff." But Lyle said she felt totally ignored and even retaliated against when she raised her issues. In 2002, she filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after she was fired from Friends, naming executive producers Adam Chase and Gregory Malins as well as producer Andrew Reich. Chase, Malins, and Reich confirmed at the time that some of Lyle’s claims in her suit were true but said they were not guilty of harassment, adding that their sexual comments were not directed at Lyle and they had been a necessary part of the creative process.

The case quickly became framed as an issue of freedom of speech, and the entertainment industry and First Amendment advocacy organizations rallied against it. The highly publicized case eventually reached the California Supreme Court, and in 2006, a judge ruled that the writers had not violated any law by making sexual comments because they weren’t specifically directed at or said about anyone in the writers room. Lyle believes that reasoning wouldn’t fly in a post-#MeToo era. But the fact that it’s still being used as an example in HR training sessions and at schools shows that Hollywood still has a long way to go in turning phrases like “Time’s Up” into action. “You can put out all of the smoke and mirrors and the dog and pony shows that you want, but here's the bottom line: If we are still teaching this in schools, if this is part of our curriculum and this is still a get out of jail free card in our HR meetings, then we're not moving the ball down the field in terms of inclusion, diversity, and eradicating misogyny, and anyone who is complicit in that is just part of the machine,” she said. Lyle was hired to work as a writers’ assistant on Friends in 1999 for the sixth season of the show. Prior to landing the coveted gig, she attended Emerson University and worked for Nickelodeon on shows like Kenan & Kel and All That. Chase and Malins brought Lyle on to take detailed notes during writers’ brainstorming sessions that they could then look back on when coming up with storylines and dialogue. During her time there, Lyle said the mostly white, male writers made frequent sexual and racist remarks, including graphic details from their own sex lives. While the court ruled the writers were not harassing Lyle because the comments were not directed at her or made about her, she said that she was still tasked with recording every single word mentioned in the room. We want your help! If you have more information or a tip regarding workplace culture in Hollywood, contact krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com, or reach us securely at tips.buzzfeed.com. “At the time they were saying, ‘Friends is an adult-themed show and it's very private what goes on in this room,’ but now Friends is looped on Nickelodeon. That’s an adult-themed show?” Lyle said she believes she was fired for suggesting Friends character Joey (Matt LeBlanc) should have a Black love interest to increase diversity on the show and speaking to her superior about a racist joke made by another producer. It was after these incidents, according to Lyle, that she was told by producers she needed to improve her typing speed, which came as a surprise because she said for many of the writers on staff, she was their favorite assistant.

