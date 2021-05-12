Former “Ellen Show” Employees Said The TV Host Is Finally Feeling The Consequences Of Years Of Behind-The-Scenes Misconduct

Former employees of The Ellen Show say they’re glad the once-beloved pillar of daytime television is experiencing the ultimate consequence of being the face and leader of a TV show where they say misconduct ran rampant behind the scenes for years.

“I think this is ‘consequence culture.’ People are like, ‘cancel culture,’ but no, this is a consequence of somebody and an institution that got away with fostering a super unhealthy and toxic work environment for a really long time,” one former employee said. “I think they did all the right things to make it look like they were making changes — they fired some people, they gave tWitch an executive producer position because they didn't have a lot of diversity, and they made it look like they did all the right things, but it still wasn't enough. It all comes out in the wash at the end, and you realize this is really what she deserves and what the show deserves.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, DeGeneres said she wanted to end the show after Season 19 because, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” Warner Bros.’ unscripted TV president Mike Darnell also told the Hollywood Reporter he was still trying to convince DeGeneres to reconsider her decision as of April.

Following employee allegations of sexual misconduct, racism, and intimidation reported by BuzzFeed News last year, the show’s current season has suffered in the ratings, experienced difficulty booking top celebrity guests, and reportedly has been losing advertising. Former employees agreed to speak about the situation without their names being used for fear of repercussions in the entertainment industry.

“I’ll be happy not to accidentally flip the channel and see her face. In a way it's triggering,” the former employee said. “I’m tired of seeing her.”

In 2018, DeGeneres told the New York Times she wasn’t sure whether she wanted to renew her contract in 2020 and publicly debated the future of her show. She also told the Hollywood Reporter that she’s not stopping the show because of the toxic workplace allegations. But former employees say they think the decision to end The Ellen Show now is related to last year’s workplace allegations.

“I think that she only came back to this past season because she probably had to [in order] to save face,” one former employee said. “The show took a tank. The ratings tanked for a lot of reasons — we had a pandemic — but they also tanked because she's unlikeable now and it definitely permeated the culture of how people feel about Ellen.”

Another former employee agreed, saying if The Ellen Show was maintaining its popularity with viewers it would be hard for DeGeneres and Warner Bros. to walk away.

“If the ratings were still phenomenal, if her ratings were wonderful and none of this stuff came out about the show, why wouldn't she sign on for another five years like Oprah and do 25 years?” the former employee said. “If none of this came out, she'd still be going strong, laughing all the way to the bank, and getting that daily applause.”