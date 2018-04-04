"Fixer Upper" Aired Its Final Episode Ever And People Have A Lot Of Feelings
"What in the name of shiplap are we supposed to watch now?!?"
After five beloved seasons, the series finale of HGTV's Fixer Upper aired on Tuesday night.
Chip and Joanna Gaines, who host the Texas-based TV series, announced that Season 5 would be the show's last back in September.
In a new blog post, Joanna Gaines shared that they will still be renovating and building homes in the Waco area, publishing her cookbook Magnolia Table, opening their restaurant of the same name, and working on other home-related projects.
Still, Fixer Upper will be no more. That means no more shiplap. No more Chip and Jojo. No more DEMO DAY!
The Gaines family tweeted about the finale while it was airing.
And even though viewers knew this day was coming, a lot of people also took to Twitter to express how distraught they were that their favorite HGTV show was ending.
And some people, like NFL player JJ Watt, used the finale as an opportunity to congratulate Chip and Joanna Gaines on the success of their show.
It's truly the end of an era.
Shiplap forever!!!
