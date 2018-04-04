"Fixer Upper" Aired Its Final Episode Ever And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the couple said in a statement. "How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The Gaines also shut down rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

"Our marriage has honestly never been stronger," the couple said. "This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read."