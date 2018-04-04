BuzzFeed News

"Fixer Upper" Aired Its Final Episode Ever And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

"Fixer Upper" Aired Its Final Episode Ever And People Have A Lot Of Feelings

"What in the name of shiplap are we supposed to watch now?!?"

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on April 4, 2018

After five beloved seasons, the series finale of HGTV's Fixer Upper aired on Tuesday night.

I can't believe tonight is our very last episode of #FixerUpper. This picture is from our pilot in 2012 &amp; the last scene in 2017. What a journey this has been! Check out my blog for an update from us &amp; to see what's on the horizon for us &amp; @Magnolia. https://t.co/8DsQXJmQJa https://t.co/C1BlHL5TJw
Chip and Joanna Gaines, who host the Texas-based TV series, announced that Season 5 would be the show's last back in September.

What a ride...BUT #season5IScoming #onelasthoorah [Watch the full video here: https://t.co/f5qIt4XUVO]
"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the couple said in a statement. "How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The Gaines also shut down rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

"Our marriage has honestly never been stronger," the couple said. "This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read."

In a new blog post, Joanna Gaines shared that they will still be renovating and building homes in the Waco area, publishing her cookbook Magnolia Table, opening their restaurant of the same name, and working on other home-related projects.

We can’t believe tonight’s the series finale of #FixerUpper. What a ride it’s been! I'll be sharing some blasts from the past today leading up to the final episode at 9/8c on HGTV. @joannagaines https://t.co/z1puyS9dDE
Still, Fixer Upper will be no more. That means no more shiplap. No more Chip and Jojo. No more DEMO DAY!

Last #demoday I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FixerUpper
The Gaines family tweeted about the finale while it was airing.

The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what's to come. Tune in tonight for the series finale on @HGTV @ 9/8c! #fixerupper
And even though viewers knew this day was coming, a lot of people also took to Twitter to express how distraught they were that their favorite HGTV show was ending.

Can’t believe I’m watching the last ever new episode of #FixerUpper 😭❤️
if you had told my 12 year old self that in 10 years I would be crying over the end of an HGTV show I would’ve punched you in the face #FixerUpper
idk about you all but I am genuinely upset that tonight is the FINALE of Fixer Upper.. I will miss you Chip &amp; Jo xoxo
And some people, like NFL player JJ Watt, used the finale as an opportunity to congratulate Chip and Joanna Gaines on the success of their show.

Congrats on an incredible run @chipgaines &amp; @joannagaines! Thanks to you, I now know what shiplap is and I desire to participate in a demo day. Thanks for taking us along on the journey! #FixerUpper
Huge congrats @chipgaines @joannagaines and your whole team on releasing so much hope and joy into the world.
It’s been a fun run! Thanks @joannagaines &amp; @chipgaines for inspiring a lot of families! ❤️🏠 #FixerUpper @hgtv
It's truly the end of an era.

What in the name of “Shiplap” are we supposed to watch now?!? #FixerUpper #BestShowEver #HGTV https://t.co/s2qu1mw8si
@joannagaines @hgtv @HighNoonEnt I have #FixerUpper episodes saved on my DVR to for guidance and tips to continue making my home look beautiful. Ya’ll are gonna be so missed!😢💔
What I learned from @joannagaines and @chipgaines: 1. Shiplap is good. 2. A lot can be fixed by taking down walls. 3. I'm inspired to update my home. 4. I'm waaaayyyy underqualified to do so. #FixerUpper #FixerUpperFinale
Shiplap forever!!!

