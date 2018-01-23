BuzzFeed News

A Woman Has Finally Been Nominated For Best Cinematography At The Oscars

"About bloody time."

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Posted on January 23, 2018, at 10:55 a.m. ET

Netflix's Mudbound earned four Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning, including Best Adapted Screenplay, and two nods (!!) for Mary J. Blige for Best Supporting Actress and Best Song.

The film was also nominated for Best Cinematography, making Rachel Morrison the first woman to ever be nominated in the category in 90 years.

Back in 2015, Deadline reported that women made up a mere 4% of members in the American Society of Cinematographers. Not to mention that it took the ASC 60 years from its founding to admit a woman into the organization.

A lot of people were thrilled about the news of Morrison's nomination.

Rachel Morrison is the first female cinematographer nominated in 90 years of #OscarNoms #Mudbound
Rachel Morrison is the first female cinematographer nominated in 90 years of #OscarNoms #Mudbound

YES! Rachel Morrison is the first woman to ever be nominated for a Cinematography Oscar! About bloody time, and well deserved.
YES! Rachel Morrison is the first woman to ever be nominated for a Cinematography Oscar! About bloody time, and well deserved.

History has just been made: Mudbound's Rachel Morrison becomes the first female cinematographer to ever be nominated. #OscarNoms
History has just been made: Mudbound's Rachel Morrison becomes the first female cinematographer to ever be nominated. #OscarNoms

History was made with today's #OscarNoms. Rachel Morrison breaks a 90-year streak becoming the first woman ever to… https://t.co/TBYGKWTOIp
History was made with today's #OscarNoms. Rachel Morrison breaks a 90-year streak becoming the first woman ever to… https://t.co/TBYGKWTOIp

But some pointed out that Hollywood still has a long way to go.

Rachel Morrison was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography. It's 2018 and she's the first woman ever n… https://t.co/CQB2y37mWU
Rachel Morrison was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography. It's 2018 and she's the first woman ever n… https://t.co/CQB2y37mWU

FINALLY After 651 nominations since 1929, a woman has received a Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Her n… https://t.co/S0QulrDwcu
FINALLY After 651 nominations since 1929, a woman has received a Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Her n… https://t.co/S0QulrDwcu

"I’m honestly shocked, but I’m thrilled and excited," Morrison told the Hollywood Reporter about her nomination. "It’s amazing. A dream come true."

"Women are so qualified they should just go for it. It’s not just about cinematography, it's about believing in yourself and that anything’s possible," she said. "I believe the job of the cinematographer is to visualize emotion — things we as women are inherently good at.

"If this [nomination] says anything, there’s no stopping us!”

