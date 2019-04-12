The First Teaser For "Star Wars: Episode IX" Is Here
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas.
After much anticipation, Star Wars fans on Friday finally got their first look at Star Wars: EpisodeIX, titled The Rise of Skywalker.
The teaser trailer dropped during the Star Wars: Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019, which was hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, will still appear in the movie as Princess Leia, using previously unseen footage from The Force Awakens.
"You don't recast that part and you don't suddenly have her disappear," director J.J. Abrams said at the panel Friday. "The weird miracle of having a number of scenes from Force Awakens that had got unused...there was actually a way to use those scenes and continue her story."
The iconic character of Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams, will make his return to the Star Wars saga for the first time since Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, which was released in 1983.
Rey (Daisy Ridley) is seen in the trailer using a lightsaber, which fans think might hint that she's a Jedi fighting for the resistance.
The whole gang is back together, seemingly plotting against the Dark Side.
Evil Kylo Ren also makes his return, and in the teaser we see him fighting off his enemies in the woods.
Abrams said at the panel that the new film does not immediately follow the events of 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
"Some time has gone by," he said. "This is an adventure that the group goes on together."
Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Keri Russell, and Richard E. Grant are among the actors also starring in the film, and will be joined by Mark Hamill.
"This movie, in addition to being the end of three trilogies, it also has to work as its own movie," Abrams said. "It's about this new generation and what they've inherited the light and the dark, and asking the question as they face the greatest evil, are they prepared? Are they ready?"
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day.
