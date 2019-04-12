The First Teaser For "Star Wars: Episode IX" Is Here

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX.

After much anticipation, Star Wars fans on Friday finally got their first look at Star Wars: EpisodeIX, titled The Rise of Skywalker. The teaser trailer dropped during the Star Wars: Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019, which was hosted by Stephen Colbert. Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, will still appear in the movie as Princess Leia, using previously unseen footage from The Force Awakens.

Lucasfilms

"You don't recast that part and you don't suddenly have her disappear," director J.J. Abrams said at the panel Friday. "The weird miracle of having a number of scenes from Force Awakens that had got unused...there was actually a way to use those scenes and continue her story."

The iconic character of Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams, will make his return to the Star Wars saga for the first time since Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, which was released in 1983.



Lucasfilms

Rey (Daisy Ridley) is seen in the trailer using a lightsaber, which fans think might hint that she's a Jedi fighting for the resistance.

Lucasfilms

BB-8 even has a new droid friend, D-0.

Lucasfilms

The whole gang is back together, seemingly plotting against the Dark Side.

Lucasfilms