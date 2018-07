FYI, These People Already Won Emmys This Year

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be airing on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

So if you saw, for example, Lauren Graham congratulating her onscreen daughter Alexis Bledel for Emmy her win over this past weekend, you might've been confused.

But every year, the weekend before the Primetime Emmy Awards are held, there are separate ceremonies for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards that take place over the course of two nights.