Here Are The Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, honoring winners from shows like I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins — Hacks
Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
Brendan Hunt — Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez — The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Julianne Nicholson — Mare of Easttown
Renée Elise Goldsberry — Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn — WandaVision
Moses Ingram — The Queen’s Gambit
Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo — Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Evan Peters — Mare Of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster — The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu — I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff — Hamilton
Anthony Ramos — Hamilton
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner: The Crown, "War" — Peter Morgan
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown" — Misha Green
Pose, "Series Finale" — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know" — Rebecca Sonnenshine
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home" — Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" — Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue" — Jon Favreau
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner: The Crown, "War" — Jessica Hobbs
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water" — Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale" — Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale" — Benjamin Caron
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness" — Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" — Jon Favreau
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Madeline Brewer — The Handmaid’s Tale
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Ann Dowd — The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis — Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell — The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley — The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Tobias Menzies — The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle — The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow — Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan — This Is Us
Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams — Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O'Brien, Writer John Oliver, Writer Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer Seena Vali
The Amber Ruffin Show; Head Writer Jenny Hagel, Writing Supervised by Demi Adejuyigbe, Written by Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, & Amber Ruffin
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Head Writer Lauren Ashley Smith, Written by Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, & Kindsey Young
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, & Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, & Steve Waltien
Saturday Night Live, Written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Lorne Michaels, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim, Emma Clark, & Sam Jay; Weekend Update Written by Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach, Dave Sirius, & Mike Lawrence; Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz; Head Writers Michael Che, Anna Drezen, & Kent Sublette; Writing Supervised by Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green; Senior Writer Bryan Tucker
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Winner: Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Writing for Comedy Series
Winner: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Girls5eva, "Pilot" — Meredith Scardino
Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" — Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, "Pilot" — Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" — Steve Yockey
Outstanding Directing for Comedy Series
Winner: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak" — James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits" — Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You" — MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" — Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency" — Susanna Fogel
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks
Aidy Bryant — Shrill
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney — Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy — Shameless
Kenan Thompson — Kenan
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner: I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo — Genius, Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Ewan McGregor — Halston
Paul Bettany — WandaVision
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr. — Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Olivia Colman — The Crown
Uzo Aduba — In Treatment
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez — Pose
Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Josh O’Connor — The Crown
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Jonathan Majors — Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton
Billy Porter — Pose
Matthew Rhys — Perry Mason
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner: Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Winner: Hamilton
8:46: Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Ted Lasso
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: The Crown
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
