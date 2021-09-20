 Skip To Content
Here Are The Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, honoring winners from shows like I May Destroy You and Mare of Easttown.

By Krystie Lee Yandoli

Picture of Krystie Lee Yandoli Krystie Lee Yandoli BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 19, 2021, at 10:11 p.m. ET

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Brett Goldstein from Ted Lasso at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins — Hacks

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Brendan Hunt — Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson — Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso at the 2021 Emmys Awards.

Winner: Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Aidy Bryant — Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez — The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Julianne Nicholson from Mare of Easttown at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Julianne Nicholson — Mare of Easttown

Renée Elise Goldsberry — Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn — WandaVision

Moses Ingram — The Queen’s Gambit

Jean Smart — Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo — Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Evan Peters from Mare of Easttown at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Evan Peters — Mare Of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster — The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu — I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff — Hamilton

Anthony Ramos — Hamilton

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

Peter Morgan at the Netflix celebration of the 2021 Emmy Awards in London, England.

Winner: The Crown, "War" — Peter Morgan

Lovecraft Country, "Sundown" — Misha Green

Pose, "Series Finale" — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

The Boys, "What I Know" — Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid's Tale, "Home" — Yahlin Chang

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" — Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue" — Jon Favreau

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

Jessica Hobbs at the Netflix celebration of the 2021 Emmy Awards in London, England.

Winner: The Crown, "War" — Jessica Hobbs

Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water" — Julie Anne Robinson

Pose, "Series Finale" — Steve Canals

The Crown, "Fairytale" — Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness" — Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" — Jon Favreau

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CBS

Gillian Anderson winning the Emmy Award broadcast from London.

Winner: Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Madeline Brewer — The Handmaid’s Tale

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Ann Dowd — The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis — Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell — The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski — The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley — The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Netflix

Tobias Menzies in Netflix's The Crown. The actor wasn't present at the 2021 Emmys to accept his award.

Winner: Tobias Menzies — The Crown

Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle — The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow — Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan — This Is Us

Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams — Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Writers for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O'Brien, Writer John Oliver, Writer Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer Seena Vali

The Amber Ruffin Show; Head Writer Jenny Hagel, Writing Supervised by Demi Adejuyigbe, Written by Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, & Amber Ruffin

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Head Writer Lauren Ashley Smith, Written by Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, & Kindsey Young

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, & Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, & Steve Waltien

Saturday Night Live, Written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Lorne Michaels, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim, Emma Clark, & Sam Jay; Weekend Update Written by Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach, Dave Sirius, & Mike Lawrence; Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz; Head Writers Michael Che, Anna Drezen, & Kent Sublette; Writing Supervised by Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green; Senior Writer Bryan Tucker

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Rich Fury / Getty Images

John Oliver at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Amy Sussman / WireImage

Lorne Michaels accepts the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on behalf of the Saturday Night Live and cast and crew at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Writing for Comedy Series

Rich Fury / Getty Images

From Left to Right, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

Girls5eva, "Pilot" — Meredith Scardino

Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" — Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso, "Pilot" — Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency" — Steve Yockey

Outstanding Directing for Comedy Series

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello

B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows

Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak" — James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, "Biscuits" — Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You" — MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again" — Declan Lowney

The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency" — Susanna Fogel

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

CBS

Jean Smart from Hacks at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks

Aidy Bryant — Shrill

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney — Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

CBS

Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso winning at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy — Shameless

Kenan Thompson — Kenan

Outstanding Competition Program

Rich Fury / Getty Images

RuPaul at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Scott Frank, director of The Queen's Gambit, at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank

Hamilton, Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller

Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel

The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

CBS

Michaela Coel at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel

Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby

The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank

WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney

WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

CBS

Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Kate Winslet — Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo — Genius, Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen — WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

CBS

Ewan McGregor from Halston at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Ewan McGregor — Halston

Paul Bettany — WandaVision

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. — Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

CBS

Olivia Colman at the Netflix celebration of the 2021 Emmy Awards in London, England.

Winner: Olivia Colman — The Crown

Uzo Aduba — In Treatment

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez — Pose

Jurnee Smollett — Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

CBS

Josh O’Connor from The Crown at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Josh O’Connor — The Crown

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Jonathan Majors — Lovecraft Country

Regé-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Billy Porter — Pose

Matthew Rhys — Perry Mason

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

CBS

Stephen Colbert and some of his staff at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Winner: Hamilton

8:46: Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

Outstanding Comedy Series

CBS

The cast of Ted Lasso at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: Ted Lasso

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Outstanding Drama Series

CBS

The Crown showrunner Peter Morgan at the Netflix celebration of the 2021 Emmy Awards in London, England.

Winner: The Crown

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

CBS

The Queen’s Gambit cast at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Winner: The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

