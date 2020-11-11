Ellen DeGeneres Addressed Staffers After Digital Employees Were Laid Off Amid The WarnerMedia Restructuring

Employees who worked for Ellen Digital Ventures, a digital extension of The Ellen DeGeneres Show responsible for Ellentube and other original video content, have been laid off amid a restructuring at WarnerMedia.

At least 17 people were laid off from the team, which originally consisted of about 80 people, an employee told BuzzFeed News.

Ellen DeGeneres herself, executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly, and David McGuire, the executive vice president of programming at Warner Bros. Television, addressed employees in a virtual meeting at the end of the day on Tuesday.

“I obviously as am heartbroken as everybody, but we have to know that this is all for the good of EDV, and we need to keep this going because we have such a great team and we believe in y’all, and we will get through this just like we’ve gotten through all kinds of other things,” DeGeneres told employees. “Know that we believe in you and I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you.”

Lassner added that despite the layoffs, the executive producers feel optimistic about the future of Ellen Digital Ventures.

“The key thing for all of us is that we are moving forward. We need to show WarnerMedia that we are a group worth keeping and we believe in you and we believe that there is only good coming. The election is soon behind us. That’s been a tough thing for everyone. Obviously we all had a bit of a rough summer,” Lassner said. “Unfortunately, as you know from every company, digital and streaming has taken a big hit during COVID. We are hoping to now turn the tide, and we feel that we’re in a position with that with all of you here.”

Connelly said that in the 17 years that The Ellen Show has been on the air, it's never had to undergo mass layoffs; she added that it remains committed to the digital team.

“When I was told that this had to happen, it was obviously a shock, but this is happening to every business, every company. I mean, everyone is being impacted by COVID,” DeGeneres continued. “We are in the same position that so many other businesses are struggling with, and it just is a reality as much as we would not like it to be.”

While on the call, DeGeneres also said it’s “really important” to her to continue expanding the show’s digital presence.

“That’s really something that I intend on having long after the show is gone. That’s our focus,” she said, “to keep growing our content the way we’ve grown it. We’re on a path to do really, really well, and we should be proud. You should be proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve accomplished.”