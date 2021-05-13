Ellen Said She Didn't Know Her Show Was Toxic Because Her Celebrity Guests Were Having A Good Time

"I don't know how I could have known when there's 255 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings," she told Today host Savannah Guthrie.

NBC News / TODAY Savannah Guthrie and Ellen DeGeneres during their interview

In her first television interview since announcing the end of her longtime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres denied any knowledge of a toxic workplace environment where top producers engaged in sexual misconduct and suggested that the allegations were "orchestrated." "I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated," she told Today host Savannah Guthrie in a pretaped interview that aired Thursday. "People get picked on, but for four months straight for me, and for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and how — what a happy place it is," DeGeneres said. The talk show host denied knowing about the rampant sexual misconduct and harassment, and other allegations of a toxic culture behind the scenes that BuzzFeed News reported on. The allegations were "devastating," she said, because she "never saw anything that would even point to that."

"I don't know how I could have known when there's 255 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings. Unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night," she said. "I do wish somebody would have come to me and said, 'Hey, something's going on that you should know about.'"

Former employees of The Ellen Show previously told BuzzFeed News that it's likely DeGeneres herself was not aware of what goes on behind the scenes as she does not spend enough time interacting with employees, and her top producers "insulate" her from details.

Did you feel like you were being canceled? -@SavannahGuthrie I really didn't understand it, I still don't understand it … it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.” -Ellen DeGeneres Twitter: @TODAYshow

DeGeneres, who called herself a "kind person" who liked to "make people happy," also denied that her show was ending because of the allegations. In a statement on Wednesday, DeGeneres announced that her upcoming season would be the last because the show was no longer a creative challenge to her. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

Zz / zz/KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx