Ellen DeGeneres Is Considering Retiring From Her Daytime Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she’s thinking about retiring from her long-running daytime talk show.

In a New York Times interview published Wednesday, DeGeneres said she’s weighing the option to leave The Ellen DeGeneres Show after her contract is up in the summer of 2020.



The comedian said she’s been receiving conflicting advice from her wife, Portia de Rossi, who wants her to quit, and her comedian brother, Vance DeGeneres, who is urging her to continue.



“She gets mad when my brother tells me I can’t stop,” DeGeneres told the New York Times about de Rossi.

“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi said. “There are other things she could tackle.”

Originally debuting in 2003, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 16th season.

DeGeneres said she was close to not renewing her contract to 2020 and is constantly changing her mind about whether to retire or not.

The Finding Dory star said she wants to do more movies and perhaps play “someone unappealing,” while her wife said she could perhaps shift into radio or podcasts.



“I don’t see the end of her show as her career ending,” de Rossi said.