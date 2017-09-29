Elizabeth Banks Is On A Mission To Promote The Voices Of Women In Hollywood
"We do a lot of talking the talk, and I'm trying to walk the walk," Banks said on AM to DM.
We all know and love Elizabeth Banks from TV shows and films like 30 Rock, The Hunger Games, and Pitch Perfect.
And on Friday, Sept. 29, Banks stopped by BuzzFeed's Twitter morning show, AM to DM, to chat about current events, Pitch Perfect 3, and the representation of women in Hollywood.
Banks told AM to DM host Isaac Fitzgerald that she felt strongly that they should hire a woman to direct the third film in the Pitch Perfect series. "I feel strongly about that across the board in Hollywood," she said.
The actor also owns a production company, Brownstone Productions, which she uses to make sure women play significant roles behind the scenes in Hollywood when it comes to filmmaking.
ADVERTISEMENT
"With my company, I try and promote as many female voices as I can," she explained. "Whether it's the writers, the directors, the stars. Wherever I can do it."
"We do a lot of talking the talk, and I'm trying to walk the walk," Banks continued.
You can watch AM to DM's full interview with Banks here.
-
Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.